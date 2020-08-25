Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates National Women’s Equality Day by Investing in Female Leadership Opportunities

Press Releases Fusion Medical Staffing Press Release Share Blog

For more information and career opportunities with Fusion Medical Staffing, visit



About Fusion Medical Staffing

Our actions are rooted in making a positive impact, both personally and professionally. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.



Omaha, NE, August 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In celebration of Woman's Equality Day this Wednesday, August 26, Fusion Medical Staffing is honoring their female employees by hosting outdoor socially distant activities for employees to attend throughout the day.

Events include a company-sponsored lunch provided by two locally, female-owned food trucks, a mobile nail salon to pamper employees, as well as a handful of giveaways including resources that share female-focused and empowered messages.

"Nearly 60 percent of our staff is female. It's incredible! The women we work with are not only hardworking, but talented, smart, humble, positive and driven people. It's important to acknowledge and take the time to honor the reason behind Woman's Equality Day - celebrating woman's right to vote - but also lift up, empower and directly support our staff and what they bring to the table," said Tara Sprakel, Chief Marketing Officer.

Last week, Fusion sent 50 of their female employees to the virtual ICAN Women's Leadership Conference. "Continued education and leadership opportunities are made available to all tiers of our business. And despite the challenging times, this conference has proven to help keep our staff motivated, inspired and our culture strong," Sprakel said.

About Fusion Medical Staffing

Our actions are rooted in making a positive impact, both personally and professionally. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Sara Winters

(877) 230-3885 extension 178



fusionmedstaff.com

Marketing Director



