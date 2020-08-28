BurlesqueGalaxy.com Prepares for Blast Off

Mission Briefing: To be the first virtual destination for burlesque professionals and the people who love them. Official launch Friday, September 25 with the pilot episode of “The Big Sh’Bang,” a burlesque show/sitcom hybrid set in space. BurlesqueGalaxy.com is a new venture created by burlesque and entertainment industry veterans to unite, support, and elevate the global burlesque community.





Official launch Friday, September 25 with the pilot episode of “The Big Sh’Bang,” a burlesque show/sitcom hybrid set in space.



Founded by burlesque and entertainment industry veterans



Goal to unite, support, and elevate the global burlesque community



BurlesqueGalaxy.com is a new venture created by burlesque and entertainment industry veterans to unite, support, and elevate the global burlesque community. The website will feature exclusive performance videos, industry news, interviews, classes, and a comprehensive global directory of all things burlesque including performers, venues, festivals, professional services, and more.



The coronavirus pandemic and the disruption of the entertainment industry sparked the idea of creating an online performance venue, but the Burlesque Galaxy founders saw a long term opportunity to create the first virtual destination for burlesque professionals and the people who love them. Burlesque professionals and businesses are invited to visit the site to complete their free profile.



“In the early days of the quarantine as everyone scrambled individually looking for ways to keep creating and performing virtually, we saw it was the perfect time to bring the global burlesque community together virtually in a significant way beyond the stage,” says founding partner Angie Pontani.



“Other genres of live entertainment have institutional, educational, and economic infrastructures that burlesque just doesn’t have,” founding partner Andrew Katz says. “Our hope is to join other pillars of the burlesque community to start to change that and provide resources and opportunities for burlesque professionals and fans.”



BurlesqueGalaxy.com is also producing its own episodic burlesque show/sitcom hybrid, “The Big Sh’Bang.” The show is written by founding partner Bradford Scobie, who also stars as his well-loved burlesque host alter-ego, Sir Richard Castle. Angie Pontani co-stars as the trusty pilot of the Starship Boobyprize, a spaceship that travels through the burlesque galaxy. The pilot will debut on Friday, September 25 at 8pm and new episodes will premiere monthly and feature guest performers from around the globe. Tickets for the premiere featuring guest stars Julie Atlas Muz, Zelia Rose, and Miss Tosh are on sale now at www.burlesquegalaxy.com.



“The format of ‘The Big Sh’Bang’ has opened up the possibilities creatively and technically, we’re not limited by geography or schedules,” Scobie says. “And setting the show in space allows my storylines to go-go where no one has go-goed before!”



BurlesqueGalaxy.com will also be hosting the New York Burlesque Festival on October 1, 2, and 3 as they take it online for their 19th year. Tickets for their star studded showcases, workshops, and other special events are available at www.burlesquegalaxy.com starting August 26.



BurlesqueGalaxy.com’s founding partners are Andrew Katz (creative producer, THE BOX), Angie Pontani (headlining dancer/producer), Bradford Scobie (writer/performer, The Wiggle Room), Chase Tyler (designer/producer), Jennie Willink (producer, Queen of the Night, Blue Man Group) and Johnny Goddard (designer/director, video/graphics).



For press and advertising inquiries, please contact:

Jennie Willink

press@burlesquegalaxy.com

