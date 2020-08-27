PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Odyne Systems, LLC

Odyne Systems, LLC and EnerDel, Inc. Secure Agreement for Battery Supply


Pewaukee, WI, August 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Odyne Systems, LLC announced a multi-year agreement with EnerDel, Inc., a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs, to provide EnerDel’s PE500-403 Vigor + units for use in Odyne’s hybrid and electric systems for medium and heavy duty trucks.

“EnerDel is excited to have Odyne as our newest partner using our Vigor+ family of Li-ion battery packs,” commented Bruce Silk, Sr. Director of Business Development for EnerDel. Mr. Silk went on to add that, “EnerDel is pleased to have another opportunity to showcase our Vigor+ product line and promote our culture of safety and performance.”

“Odyne is delighted to have the opportunity to work collaboratively with EnerDel. We are eager to introduce EnerDel’s battery systems on our next generation of electrification systems for medium and heavy-duty vehicles,” stated Joe Dalum, President and CEO of Odyne.

About Odyne Systems, LLC
Odyne Systems, LLC is a leading manufacturer of electrification systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Their advanced plug-in hybrid and ePTO technology enables trucks over 14,000 pounds to have substantially lower emissions, improved performance, quieter job site operation, lower fuel consumption and reduced operating and maintenance costs. Odyne sells its unique modular hybrid and electrification systems for new and retrofit applications direct to fleets and truck manufacturers, and through OEM chassis dealers, truck equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies.

About EnerDel, Inc.
EnerDel, Inc. is a privately-held company headquartered in Indianapolis, IN. It manufactures advanced lithium-ion batteries and energy storage systems for the electric grid, transportation, and industrial applications. The company’s prismatic cell design and modular stacking architecture combine to provide customers with production-ready solutions that address their power and energy storage needs. For additional information, visit EnerDel.com.
Contact Information
Odyne Systems, LLC
Leonard Lincoln
(262) 336-5712
Contact
www.odyne.com/
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram @OdyneSystems

