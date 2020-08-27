Odyne Systems, LLC and EnerDel, Inc. Secure Agreement for Battery Supply

Press Releases Odyne Systems, LLC Press Release Share Blog

“EnerDel is excited to have Odyne as our newest partner using our Vigor+ family of Li-ion battery packs,” commented Bruce Silk, Sr. Director of Business Development for EnerDel. Mr. Silk went on to add that, “EnerDel is pleased to have another opportunity to showcase our Vigor+ product line and promote our culture of safety and performance.”



“Odyne is delighted to have the opportunity to work collaboratively with EnerDel. We are eager to introduce EnerDel’s battery systems on our next generation of electrification systems for medium and heavy-duty vehicles,” stated Joe Dalum, President and CEO of Odyne.



About Odyne Systems, LLC

Odyne Systems, LLC is a leading manufacturer of electrification systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Their advanced plug-in hybrid and ePTO technology enables trucks over 14,000 pounds to have substantially lower emissions, improved performance, quieter job site operation, lower fuel consumption and reduced operating and maintenance costs. Odyne sells its unique modular hybrid and electrification systems for new and retrofit applications direct to fleets and truck manufacturers, and through OEM chassis dealers, truck equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies.



About EnerDel, Inc.

Pewaukee, WI, August 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Odyne Systems, LLC announced a multi-year agreement with EnerDel, Inc., a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs, to provide EnerDel's PE500-403 Vigor + units for use in Odyne's hybrid and electric systems for medium and heavy duty trucks.

Leonard Lincoln

(262) 336-5712



www.odyne.com/

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram @OdyneSystems



