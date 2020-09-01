iSpring Suite Max: An Extremely Fast eLearning Course Authoring Tool for Teams

iSpring announced the release of iSpring Suite Max, a new all-in-one solution for eLearning authors. Now, users can build courses right in their browsers, cowork on them with their team, and share with stakeholders for approval.





“ISpring Suite Max is designed for extremely fast course authoring and collaborative projects. As always, it will allow you to build advanced eLearning courses on your desktop, but now you can also create simple courses right in your browser and cowork with your team on all the contents you author right in the cloud. You can dispense once and for all with creating multiple course versions and emailing them back and forth. With iSpring Suite Max, you can minimize hassle and focus more on creativity,” says Slava Uskov, VP of Product Development at iSpring.



Super fast content creation right in a browser

iSpring Suite Max features a brand-new tool for fast course authoring online, right in a browser. An active Internet connection is all that’s required to build a course, as you don’t have to install anything on your computer and only need to sign in to your iSpring account. The new tool is super intuitive, so creating courses can literally take only minutes.



For more complex training modules that include interactions, branching, role-plays, and more, authors can use the desktop version of iSpring Suite.



Teamwork and collaboration

When you create a course online with iSpring Suite Max, you can easily share it with the other authors in your team so they can work on it together with you to finalize the project much faster. Emailing course versions to each other, which has often been a part of the course development process, is now a thing of the past, as all courses can be stored and organized in iSpring’s central team space. It offers cloud storage for team members, with a capacity proportional to the number of authors in the account.



Coming soon: Review and approval

Getting stakeholders’ approval will become a fast and simple process with the new iSpring Suite Max. You can send the people involved a link to your course and they’ll be able to view it in their browsers and add comments.



Pricing and Availability

iSpring Suite Max is available by subscription. The plan for one user is $970/year. It also covers the access to Content Library, which includes 68,000+ eLearning assets, email and phone-based technical support, and upgrades.



iSpring offers special prices for academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies and employees. You can find more details on the



Get a free 14-day trial of iSpring Suite Max at the



About iSpring Solutions

iSpring is a global leader in creating award-winning eLearning software. Since 2001, iSpring Solutions, Inc. has helped thousands of businesses worldwide advance their corporate training and spread best business practices. iSpring is recognized for its beautifully engineered products and exceptional service.

Over 54,000 customers from 155 countries choose iSpring products for their reliability and high performance. The list of clients includes 148 of the Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide, such as Google, Amazon, Boeing, Dell, United Airlines, Starbucks, Booking.com, and MIT, Stanford, Harvard, and Berkeley Universities. For more information, visit the Alexandria, VA, September 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- iSpring Solutions Inc., a world-renowned vendor of eLearning software and services, announced the release of iSpring Suite Max , a new all-in-one solution that enables eLearning content creators to build courses quickly, work on them online together with their team, and share with stakeholders for approval.“ISpring Suite Max is designed for extremely fast course authoring and collaborative projects. As always, it will allow you to build advanced eLearning courses on your desktop, but now you can also create simple courses right in your browser and cowork with your team on all the contents you author right in the cloud. You can dispense once and for all with creating multiple course versions and emailing them back and forth. With iSpring Suite Max, you can minimize hassle and focus more on creativity,” says Slava Uskov, VP of Product Development at iSpring.Super fast content creation right in a browseriSpring Suite Max features a brand-new tool for fast course authoring online, right in a browser. An active Internet connection is all that’s required to build a course, as you don’t have to install anything on your computer and only need to sign in to your iSpring account. The new tool is super intuitive, so creating courses can literally take only minutes.For more complex training modules that include interactions, branching, role-plays, and more, authors can use the desktop version of iSpring Suite.Teamwork and collaborationWhen you create a course online with iSpring Suite Max, you can easily share it with the other authors in your team so they can work on it together with you to finalize the project much faster. Emailing course versions to each other, which has often been a part of the course development process, is now a thing of the past, as all courses can be stored and organized in iSpring’s central team space. It offers cloud storage for team members, with a capacity proportional to the number of authors in the account.Coming soon: Review and approvalGetting stakeholders’ approval will become a fast and simple process with the new iSpring Suite Max. You can send the people involved a link to your course and they’ll be able to view it in their browsers and add comments.Pricing and AvailabilityiSpring Suite Max is available by subscription. The plan for one user is $970/year. It also covers the access to Content Library, which includes 68,000+ eLearning assets, email and phone-based technical support, and upgrades.iSpring offers special prices for academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies and employees. You can find more details on the iSpring pricing page Get a free 14-day trial of iSpring Suite Max at the official website About iSpring SolutionsiSpring is a global leader in creating award-winning eLearning software. Since 2001, iSpring Solutions, Inc. has helped thousands of businesses worldwide advance their corporate training and spread best business practices. iSpring is recognized for its beautifully engineered products and exceptional service.Over 54,000 customers from 155 countries choose iSpring products for their reliability and high performance. The list of clients includes 148 of the Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide, such as Google, Amazon, Boeing, Dell, United Airlines, Starbucks, Booking.com, and MIT, Stanford, Harvard, and Berkeley Universities. For more information, visit the iSpring website