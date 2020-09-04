Metro Safety’s Approach to First Aid Training in Vancouver Builds Confidence Amongst Rescuers; Boosts Willingness to Respond in Emergencies

Press Releases Metro Safety Training Press Release Share Blog

First aid training is an extremely important skill to have for people from all professions. However, some special occupations require first aid training more than others. These include fire-fighters, childcare personnel, physical trainers and many other jobs.



First aid training goes beyond teaching students how to use a first aid kit and informing them of the function of each item. What gives Metro Safety Training an edge in terms of quality training is their emergency-based program. This gears the learner up to deal with high-risk situations in a calm manner and save lives. This is a Red Cross-based program that details not just first aid, but also CPR and AED training.



In emergencies, performing CPR can keep a person’s heart beating till an ambulance arrives. To ensure a thorough learning experience, the program also teaches learners how to check a victim’s airways and identify respiratory and cardiac problems and then act accordingly.



Metro Safety Training operates on the belief that prevention is better than a cure. However, this does not shift their focus from training people to cure minor injuries and help wherever they can. With 6 different kinds of first aid training courses, they make sure to give different kinds of learners the right set of expertise to be able to tackle accidents that may occur around them. People with more high-risk occupations such as fire fighters, normally opt for emergency first aid training whereas schoolteachers and daycare workers often opt for the lowest level of training to be able to deal with minor injuries on children.



“Prevention is always better than cure. But accidents still happen, and we need to make sure that people working in the relevant fields have the knowledge to deal with these accidents and save lives. At the end of the day, its all about saving lives for us,” commented one of the training personnel when asked what inspired such a wide range of training programs. A safer Vancouver is what they aim for and that is certainly what they will achieve with the quality training they provide.



Metro Safety Training was established in 2008. Since then, they have been the leading provider of certified first aid training. The facility is located in Coquitlam, BC and has been providing workplace safety training with courses such as fall protection training, forklift training, emergency first aid training, and various other programs. Their service areas include Coquitlam, Burnaby, and Vancouver in British Columbia.



Coquitlam, Canada, September 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Metro Safety Training is a state-of-the-art training facility in Vancouver, with safety guidelines and programs to help protect against a variety of dangers. Though first aid training is one of their more famous and in-demand programs, some other interesting ones include asbestos awareness, forklift safety, fall protection and traffic control personnel training. With so many training facilities spanning over a wide range, this facility is slowly but surely making Vancouver more accident safe.

