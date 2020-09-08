Venture X Naples is Changing the Way People Return to the Office

In these uncertain and changing times, businesses are moving away from traditional offices with long term lease and expensive operating costs for better solutions they find with flexible short-term memberships in fully furnished and highly amenitized workspaces like Venture X.





As the world quickly adapts to a new normal, businesses need a workplace that ensures the safety, health and wellbeing of their people and business.



This is no ordinary or traditional office. Venture X Naples has reimagined and created a membership-based office designed for the new normal businesses need today. They made it safer, healthier, with touch-less experiences throughout the space, clean filtered air completely exchanged every 10 minutes with fresh outside air, state of the art digital tools to provide enhanced quality virtual meetings, fast reliable 1 Gig internet, and natural light through floor to ceiling windows with views of the Gulf Coast skyline. With Venture X’s touch-less system you can go from your car to your office without touching a door handle or elevator button.



“I wanted to design a luxury office environment that brought the outdoors in and promoted wellness and nature in a place everyone would love coming to work," says Venture X Co-Founder David Diamond.



Additional features and amenities include, furnishings by Restoration Hardware and Herman Miller, a podcast room, wellness room, 4 conference rooms, training room for 25 people, event space for 100 people, café with healthy snacks, vertical living gardens and bio walls, and natural sustainable materials throughout. Full time members will have access to all Venture X locations around the world which includes Dubai, London, Toronto, Ireland, Mexico City, Sydney, Costa Rica and over 40 US locations to date.



“We are providing a workplace that will help businesses bring their people back to the office and attract and retain top talent. A place that is rich in amenities, with an inspiring, innovative, modern design for high performers. A place people love coming to work to every day, because your people should feel safe and love coming to their office," says Brett Diamond Co-Founder of Venture X.



About Venture X

