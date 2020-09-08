Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Counsellors Title Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Counsellors Title: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Counsellors Title Agency Announces Promotions of Sandy Blatchford and Veronica Tobia

Counsellors Title Agency, one of the fastest growing title insurance agencies in New Jersey, announced the promotions of Sandy Blatchford to Vice President and Veronica Tobia to Closing Department Manager. Also, Barry Pawlowski joined Counsellors Title as Title Officer as part of the agency's successful expansion and marketing campaign.





“Our company’s vision is to become New Jersey’s most respected agency, and that is only possible by adding to our core team exceptional professionals who raise our benchmark and reputation for delivering the most reliable service possible. Barry’s industry expertise matches our company culture of excellence,” stated Ralph Aponte, President and Founder of Counsellors Title Agency.



“In response to the dynamic growth Counsellors Title has experienced, we needed to expand our leadership team through promotions, recognizing the contributions of two individuals. In the case of Sandy Blatchford, she has been promoted to Vice President. Sandy will continue to manage the affairs of the office as well as assist in corporate business matters. Sandy’s record of 19 years of hard work, caring and leadership has contributed greatly to our success. And I am also announcing that Veronica Tobia has been promoted to Closing Department Manager. Her hard work, attention to detail and overall team leadership provided a sustained quality of product. Her management skills shall allow Counsellors Title to continue its forward-moving business trajectory,” stated Ralph Aponte.



Barry Pawlowski Joins Counsellors Title as Title Officer as Agency Ramps Up Expansion



Barry Pawlowski, Title Officer, joined Counsellors Title Agency in August. Barry is a veteran title insurance professional with more than 35 years of experience. He began his title career as a searcher in Middlesex County and quickly learned to examine and produce title insurance commitments. After working for 5 years in NYC for a large title insurance agency and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Barry returned to New Jersey and had been self-employed for many years. During this time, he spent time as the Somerset County searcher for Counsellors Title Agency and has also closed many transactions throughout his long career. Barry’s experience covers the entire title insurance process with a focus on logistical problem solving and has been a licensed title insurance producer since 1998. Barry graduated from Rutgers University as a Paul Robeson Scholar with a Bachelor of Arts degree. An Ocean County resident, he enjoys gardening, skim boarding and teaching Kripalu yoga.



“We are delighted to have Barry join Counsellors. His expertise will allow us to continue to provide a superior level of service to our expanding client base which covers most of New Jersey’s 21 counties,” said Ralph Aponte.



Counsellors Title Agency

Counsellors Title Agency, Inc., a New Jersey-based title company, offers title insurance and closing services to sellers and home buyers throughout the state. Through its agency headquarters in Toms River, and its branch offices in Monmouth, Morris, Ocean and Union counties, Counsellors provides title services such as title insurance, settlement services, document preparation for its attorneys, realtors and loan officers.



About Counsellors Title



Counsellors Title Agency was founded in 1996 by Ralph Aponte. His hard work and collegial enthusiasm grew the title/escrow agency into one of New Jersey’s premier property title agencies, writing thousands of policies for home owners, businesses and institutions since inception. He is a lifelong New Jersey resident and businessman. With over 30 years’ experience specializing in title insurance and title research, Ralph has built his repertoire of business tools to include management, commercial and business development. Counsellors Title Agency [CTA] maintains an outstanding customer retention record of over 95%. Today, CTA’s impeccable track record over the last 21 years is one on which hundreds of attorneys, loan officers and Realtors have come to rely. Counsellors Title Agency, Inc. has consistently provided swift and knowledgeable title insurance settlement and search expertise for thousands of New Jersey’s attorneys, loan officers, Realtors, borrowers and purchasers. CTA’s detail-oriented team of professionals streamlines the complexities of a real estate transaction to make each one stress and glitch-free. For more information, please contact Ralph Aponte, 732.914.1400 or go to the company website for a free quote or more information. Toms River, NJ, September 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Counsellors Title Agency, Inc., www.counsellorstitle.net, is pleased to announce the promotions of Sandy Blatchford to Vice President and Veronica Tobia to Closing Department Manager. In addition, Counsellors Title Agency is pleased to announce that Barry Pawlowski has joined the firm as Title Officer. Mr. Pawlowski comes to Counsellors Title Agency with a distinguished professional background in the title insurance industry spanning several decades.“Our company’s vision is to become New Jersey’s most respected agency, and that is only possible by adding to our core team exceptional professionals who raise our benchmark and reputation for delivering the most reliable service possible. Barry’s industry expertise matches our company culture of excellence,” stated Ralph Aponte, President and Founder of Counsellors Title Agency.“In response to the dynamic growth Counsellors Title has experienced, we needed to expand our leadership team through promotions, recognizing the contributions of two individuals. In the case of Sandy Blatchford, she has been promoted to Vice President. Sandy will continue to manage the affairs of the office as well as assist in corporate business matters. Sandy’s record of 19 years of hard work, caring and leadership has contributed greatly to our success. And I am also announcing that Veronica Tobia has been promoted to Closing Department Manager. Her hard work, attention to detail and overall team leadership provided a sustained quality of product. Her management skills shall allow Counsellors Title to continue its forward-moving business trajectory,” stated Ralph Aponte.Barry Pawlowski Joins Counsellors Title as Title Officer as Agency Ramps Up ExpansionBarry Pawlowski, Title Officer, joined Counsellors Title Agency in August. Barry is a veteran title insurance professional with more than 35 years of experience. He began his title career as a searcher in Middlesex County and quickly learned to examine and produce title insurance commitments. After working for 5 years in NYC for a large title insurance agency and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Barry returned to New Jersey and had been self-employed for many years. During this time, he spent time as the Somerset County searcher for Counsellors Title Agency and has also closed many transactions throughout his long career. Barry’s experience covers the entire title insurance process with a focus on logistical problem solving and has been a licensed title insurance producer since 1998. Barry graduated from Rutgers University as a Paul Robeson Scholar with a Bachelor of Arts degree. An Ocean County resident, he enjoys gardening, skim boarding and teaching Kripalu yoga.“We are delighted to have Barry join Counsellors. His expertise will allow us to continue to provide a superior level of service to our expanding client base which covers most of New Jersey’s 21 counties,” said Ralph Aponte.Counsellors Title AgencyCounsellors Title Agency, Inc., a New Jersey-based title company, offers title insurance and closing services to sellers and home buyers throughout the state. Through its agency headquarters in Toms River, and its branch offices in Monmouth, Morris, Ocean and Union counties, Counsellors provides title services such as title insurance, settlement services, document preparation for its attorneys, realtors and loan officers.About Counsellors TitleCounsellors Title Agency was founded in 1996 by Ralph Aponte. His hard work and collegial enthusiasm grew the title/escrow agency into one of New Jersey’s premier property title agencies, writing thousands of policies for home owners, businesses and institutions since inception. He is a lifelong New Jersey resident and businessman. With over 30 years’ experience specializing in title insurance and title research, Ralph has built his repertoire of business tools to include management, commercial and business development. Counsellors Title Agency [CTA] maintains an outstanding customer retention record of over 95%. Today, CTA’s impeccable track record over the last 21 years is one on which hundreds of attorneys, loan officers and Realtors have come to rely. Counsellors Title Agency, Inc. has consistently provided swift and knowledgeable title insurance settlement and search expertise for thousands of New Jersey’s attorneys, loan officers, Realtors, borrowers and purchasers. CTA’s detail-oriented team of professionals streamlines the complexities of a real estate transaction to make each one stress and glitch-free. For more information, please contact Ralph Aponte, 732.914.1400 or go to the company website for a free quote or more information. Contact Information Counsellors Title

Ralph Aponte

732-914-1400



www.counsellorstitle.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Counsellors Title Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend