Delta Offshore Energy Launches RFP for 25 Year LNG Agreement


Houston, TX, September 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Delta Offshore Energy launches Request for Proposal (RFP), first one of its kind for Vietnam, for 25 year gas sales agreement.

Delta Offshore Energy RFP the Tender is for delivery of 2.5 - 3.0 MTPA (Million Tons Per Annum) Cargoes over a 25 year period, on a delivery ex-ship (DES) or Freight on Board (FOB) basis to the Offshore LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) Regas facility in Bac Lieu Province.

It is worth stating that Delta Offshore Energy’s 3.2 GW LNG to Power project is fully approved by the Vietnamese Government with the inclusion in the national Power Development Plan revision 7 and the issuance of the Investment Registration Certificate in January 2020.

The Bidding will open from September 9, 2020. Bidding closing on September 27, 2020.

About Delta Offshore Energy
Delta Offshore Energy focuses on developing clean energy solutions as the future for meeting the power generation needs of emerging economies. We originate structures and co-develop clean energy projects with a particular focus on the rapidly evolving power sector in Vietnam. We encompass the entire spectrum of LNG to power, wind and solar. For additional information, visit deltaoe.com.
