A US Patent for Personal Identity Management Using Blockchain Technology Was Granted to DNAtix

This is yet another step in the company’s vision to enable a new way for people to interact with and manage genetic data and benefit from genetic services. The patent claims a system for creating a cryptographic identity tool based on at least part of a genetic sequence of a user for network authentication of the user. The patent covers the process of initiation of a unique identity and authentication mechanism based on genetic data (DNA, RNA, mutations, etc.).



In the near future, DNA based ID will be an integral part of documentation and identification systems.



Documents and numbering based identification systems can be corrupted, stolen, or become exposed, hence are vulnerable when it comes to identity management and authentication.



As genetic and genomic technologies are more affordable and significantly more accessible, the use of DNA based identification methods will become prevalent. From banking services, pandemic tracking, immigration monitoring and HR identification at the workplace, DNA based identity & authentication technologies will become the new standard.



By offering a sophisticated customer genetic platform, and secured genetic based identity technologies, DNATIX is positioned to offer clients a new and secure way to store, access and manage all their genetic needs in complete privacy.



“We are very proud to have secured a US patent as part of our global patent protection strategy, that covers such a basic concept of storing genetic data on blockchain,” said Ofer. A Lidsky, DNAtix CEO. "We see this patent as a baseline technology underlying many applications and use cases in various industries in the near future," he added.



About DNAtix



DNAtix - The Cyber Genetics Smart Platform



DNAtix is offering a genetic platform providing anonymous and secured DNA testing & storage, using distributed ledger technologies (Blockchain).



The first company to ever transfer DNA sequence on a blockchain.



www.dnatix.com



