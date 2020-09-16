Fast-Growing Digested Organics Secures New Representation by Three Firms in Key Markets

Press Releases Digested Organics Press Release Share Blog

Envirotrol, established in 1973, is a California-based manufacturer’s representative company that provides technical expertise to engineers, contractors, industrial clients, and municipal agencies. Jeff Frey, General Manager of Envirotrol says, “As our water resources continue to be compromised, Envirotrol is pleased to add Digested Organics’ advanced filtration technologies and expertise to assist California in meeting the demands to clean our water.” With a core focus in water treatment process technologies, Envirotrol offers the most advanced and innovative solutions from leading manufacturers in the industry to help solve water treatment challenges.

Kershner Environmental Technologies, LLC is a Maryland-based manufacturer’s representative firm offering advanced water treatment systems, wastewater processes, and environmental technologies to projects in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, and Northern Virginia. Rob Kershner, KET’s President, said, “KET is excited to work with Digested Organics. We see many applications for Digested Organics’ unique industrial market membrane systems to complement KET's principles of offering advanced Ideas and Innovations to our customers in the Mid-Atlantic region.”

PES Water is a Michigan-based manufacturer’s representative firm that has been blending traditional and cutting-edge technologies for the treatment of water and wastewater for over 20 years. Joe Gentle, PES Water’s President, said, “I have been following Digested Organics for some time and have been very impressed with the company and its management. They offer unique highly 'spec-able' mechanical solutions for the concentration of solids and nutrient removal, while often creating value from waste. The equipment is proven, mechanically simple and very reliable. I am excited to have them on my line card.”



About Digested Organics

Founded in 2013, Digested Organics specializes in filtering and treating organic wastes, such as manure, digestate, and food & beverage manufacturing wastes. Digested Organics deploys customized filtration solutions that holistically address its customer’s needs, reduce disposal costs, and reclaim clean water. With new projects starting in 2020, Digested Organics expects to be filtering over 1,000,000 gallons per day of manure by the end of next year. To learn more, please visit



For all media inquiries, please contact:

