Brenda Pellicane, MD, FAAD Opens Dermatology Practice in North Bethesda, Maryland

Board-certified dermatologist, Brenda Pellicane, MD, FAAD announces the opening of her dermatology practice, ICON Dermatology & Aesthetics in North Bethesda, MD. Its services range from the diagnosis and treatment of common conditions such as skin cancers, acne, eczema, and psoriasis, to cosmetic treatments such as BOTOX® Cosmetic, dermal fillers, microneedling and laser skin treatments. Board-certified dermatologist, Rebecca Kazin, MD, FAAD has joined the practice.





- Brenda Pellicane, MD, FAAD

Dr. Pellicane is a board-certified dermatologist with extensive training and experience in cosmetic dermatology and cutaneous laser surgery. Upon receiving a full academic scholarship to attend the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and completed her Dermatology residency at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan where she served as chief resident and received multiple awards for academic excellence. She was also a clinical research fellow at both the Center for Clinical Studies in Houston, Texas and Northwestern University’s Department of Dermatology in Chicago, Illinois.



She has authored numerous manuscripts and textbook chapters on a variety of dermatologic subjects. She also enjoys educating individuals at a variety of stages in their healthcare journey; from high school students exploring a career in medicine to Dermatology residents looking to acquire new skills or hone existing ones. Dr. Pellicane is an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and Women’s Dermatologic Society.



Dr. Pellicane is a native of Rockville. She attended Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart from junior kindergarten through high school. After completing her medical training, she was thrilled to return to the area. She currently resides in Rockville with her husband and three children and enjoys personal fitness, Ravens football, and baking. Her true professional joy is establishing meaningful, long-lasting relationships with her patients.



- Rebecca Kazin, MD, FAAD

Dr. Kazin attended the University of Maryland at College Park Honors Program (majoring in Biology) as an undergraduate prior to graduating summa cum laude from the University of Maryland School of Medicine where she served as president of the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. She completed her residency in Dermatology at Johns Hopkins University where she was named chief resident.



She has been educating and training medical students, residents, fellows, and other physicians for over a decade. This began when she was faculty and medical director at Johns Hopkins University and continues with her involvement in a variety of national societies. She also has numerous publications to her credit and continues to serve as Principal Investigator on FDA Phase III and IV clinical studies, in partnership with industry. Additionally, she has formulated and patented a medicated shampoo and conditioner system. Dr. Kazin is an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, International Peel Society, and the Women’s Dermatologic Society and has assumed leadership roles in these national societies.



ICON Dermatology & Aesthetics provides an elevated dermatology experience in North Bethesda, MD. This practice brings the finest dermatologists to a state-of-the-art facility with the latest laser technologies and advanced cosmetic treatment protocols. "Our board-certified dermatologists bring clinical excellence, expertise, and a personal touch to every patient encounter. You can expect accurate medical dermatologic diagnoses and honest, thoughtful aesthetic treatment plans delivered by skilled hands in an intimate, professional environment," said Dr. Brenda Pellicane, Founder of ICON Dermatology.



Its services range from the diagnosis and treatment of common conditions such as skin cancers, acne, eczema, and psoriasis, to cosmetic treatments such as BOTOX® Cosmetic, dermal fillers, microneedling and laser skin treatments. The practice is a direct pay aesthetic and medical dermatology practice, treating patients of all ages and skin types. Dedicated to integrated skincare and driven by results, ICON Dermatology complements the powerful cutting-edge medical procedures offered by dermatologists with premium curated skincare products, as well as Dr. Pellicane’s own skincare formulations which are well-tolerated and effective, ICON SKIN.



ICON Dermatology & Aesthetics is located at 11300 Rockville Pike, Suite 911, North Bethesda, MD 20852, and can be reached North Bethesda, MD, September 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Board-certified dermatologist, Brenda Pellicane, MD, FAAD announces the opening of her new dermatology practice, ICON Dermatology. The practice will open with two board-certified dermatologists on staff:- Brenda Pellicane, MD, FAADDr. Pellicane is a board-certified dermatologist with extensive training and experience in cosmetic dermatology and cutaneous laser surgery. Upon receiving a full academic scholarship to attend the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and completed her Dermatology residency at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan where she served as chief resident and received multiple awards for academic excellence. She was also a clinical research fellow at both the Center for Clinical Studies in Houston, Texas and Northwestern University’s Department of Dermatology in Chicago, Illinois.She has authored numerous manuscripts and textbook chapters on a variety of dermatologic subjects. She also enjoys educating individuals at a variety of stages in their healthcare journey; from high school students exploring a career in medicine to Dermatology residents looking to acquire new skills or hone existing ones. Dr. Pellicane is an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and Women’s Dermatologic Society.Dr. Pellicane is a native of Rockville. She attended Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart from junior kindergarten through high school. After completing her medical training, she was thrilled to return to the area. She currently resides in Rockville with her husband and three children and enjoys personal fitness, Ravens football, and baking. Her true professional joy is establishing meaningful, long-lasting relationships with her patients.- Rebecca Kazin, MD, FAADDr. Kazin attended the University of Maryland at College Park Honors Program (majoring in Biology) as an undergraduate prior to graduating summa cum laude from the University of Maryland School of Medicine where she served as president of the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. She completed her residency in Dermatology at Johns Hopkins University where she was named chief resident.She has been educating and training medical students, residents, fellows, and other physicians for over a decade. This began when she was faculty and medical director at Johns Hopkins University and continues with her involvement in a variety of national societies. She also has numerous publications to her credit and continues to serve as Principal Investigator on FDA Phase III and IV clinical studies, in partnership with industry. Additionally, she has formulated and patented a medicated shampoo and conditioner system. Dr. Kazin is an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, International Peel Society, and the Women’s Dermatologic Society and has assumed leadership roles in these national societies.ICON Dermatology & Aesthetics provides an elevated dermatology experience in North Bethesda, MD. This practice brings the finest dermatologists to a state-of-the-art facility with the latest laser technologies and advanced cosmetic treatment protocols. "Our board-certified dermatologists bring clinical excellence, expertise, and a personal touch to every patient encounter. You can expect accurate medical dermatologic diagnoses and honest, thoughtful aesthetic treatment plans delivered by skilled hands in an intimate, professional environment," said Dr. Brenda Pellicane, Founder of ICON Dermatology.Its services range from the diagnosis and treatment of common conditions such as skin cancers, acne, eczema, and psoriasis, to cosmetic treatments such as BOTOX® Cosmetic, dermal fillers, microneedling and laser skin treatments. The practice is a direct pay aesthetic and medical dermatology practice, treating patients of all ages and skin types. Dedicated to integrated skincare and driven by results, ICON Dermatology complements the powerful cutting-edge medical procedures offered by dermatologists with premium curated skincare products, as well as Dr. Pellicane’s own skincare formulations which are well-tolerated and effective, ICON SKIN.ICON Dermatology & Aesthetics is located at 11300 Rockville Pike, Suite 911, North Bethesda, MD 20852, and can be reached (301) 810-3600 or via its website, www.icondermatology.com