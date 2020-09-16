Power Wellness Fitness Centers Safely Reopen 80% of Their Centers

Press Releases Power Wellness Management Press Release Share Blog

Importantly, Members are highly satisfied with the centers’ safety and cleanliness:



"I am so impressed with your staff! Constantly cleaning, etc. I feel very safe there!" - Avera McKennan Fitness Center, Sioux Falls, SD



"Happy to have the center operating. Staff is very mindful of needs for safety. Cleaning crew always seems on top of needs." - Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, DeKalb, IL



Since reopening, Power has safely served over 300,000 member visits with no positive COVID test claims derived from center activity. In addition to extensive screening and safety protocols, members are “self-policing” and being respectful of others. A recently completed safety survey among 1,300 members indicated high levels of confidence in safety protocols with an average rating of 4.65 out of 5.00:



"I gave 5-star ratings on everything because I actually feel as safe at [the center] as I do in my own home. All staff members wear masks, and cleaning is going on constantly. Thumbs up!" - Mount Carmel Fitness Center, Lewis Center, OH



"I feel safer at the Center than anywhere else! You guys just do a wonderful job in every aspect of the Fitness Center. From cleanliness to professional expertise, you guys are the very best!!!" - Piedmont Wellness Center, Fayetteville, GA



Power Wellness marketing and sales professionals have deployed several strategies to help re-engage 15% of the March members still in bridge/freeze status. Centers are making “care calls,” offering complimentary “comfort passes,” deploying member testimonial videos and continuing virtual classes: “Our salespeople are letting inactive members know that we’re here to support their well-being, even if they’re not in the center,” added Eric Tepper, Director of Sales.



Power Wellness is using new technology to enforce occupancy requirements and support contact tracing, if necessary. Power Wellness has piloted a digital check out process that provides management dashboards tracking up-to-the-minute regulatory compliance. “[We are] making sure we understand the capacity in the facility, so this will give us a better indication of who is in the building, for capacity and staffing purposes,” added Brian Hummert. Power Wellness is also ready to reactivate their proprietary prescriptive fitness programs, Next Steps Fitness Programs™, which addresses patients with chronic conditions or upcoming interventional procedures.



As we continue to learn more about the role fitness plays in improving COVID-19 outcomes, Power Wellness managed centers stand ready to serve their respective communities.



For more information on how Power Wellness can serve you, please contact:

Power Wellness Management

Paul Prather, VP of Client Development

630.570.2600

