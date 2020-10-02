Denise B. Gibson, BSBM Recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Hemet, CA, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Denise B. Gibson of Hemet, California has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human resources management. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About Denise B. Gibson, BSBMDenise B. Gibson has over 25 years’ experience in human resources. Currently, she serves as Omnitrans’ human resources analyst/recruiter and was recently the drug and alcohol program manager. She was responsible for implementing the agency’s drug free workplace policy and previously administered the FTA regulated drug/alcohol program. Denise has developed and coordinated training programs that are FTA regulated as well as trained employees in the areas of sexual harassment, diversity, and office ergonomics. She is responsible for recruiting, training, and oversees all aspects of human resources. Ms. Gibson is a member of S.H.R.M.Denise earned a B.S./B.M. from the University of Phoenix and a Personnel Management and Labor Relations Certification from the University of California- Riverside. She also holds FTA Drug/Alcohol Certifications. Denise started her career with the City of Hemet as a HR clerk in the Human Resource Department when she was a young lady, reporting to the Assistant City Manager, Pamela Easter who was the most amazing mentor.Denise drives 100 miles daily to work. When asked why, she said, “I love my job.” In her spare time, she enjoys walking and playing with her four dogs, kayaking, hot air balloon rides, the beach, and spending time with her family.“I do not try to dance better than anyone else. I only try to dance better than myself.” -- Mikhail BaryshnikovFor further information, contact www.Omnitrans.org.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

