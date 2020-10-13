Rev. Jenna M. Arnaz Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Trinity, FL, October 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rev. Jenna M. Arnaz of New Port Richey, Florida has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of wellness. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they most never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.About Rev. Jenna M. ArnazRev. Jenna M. Arnaz is a self-employed professional certified hypnotherapist for her company, Creating Changes Hypnosis in Trinity, Florida. She specializes in hypnosis therapy, smoking cessation, virtual gastric band, weight release and stress management.Rev. Arnaz completed her bachelor’s degree in holistic theology/ministry from the University of Metaphysical Science in 2018 and is an ordained minister. She completed her Associates in Applied Science from Ohio College of Massotherapy in 2005. Jenna completed her nursing training at Garnett Career Center in Charleston, WV in 1981 and is a licensed practical nurse. Her passion for alternative modalities has led her to hypnosis, where she completed her training in 2018 at the UP-Hypnosis Institute in Palm Harbor, FL. She is certified by and is affiliated with the International Association of Counselors and Therapist (IACT).Rev. Jenna has devoted her career to knowing that the journey is rewarding not just for her, but everyone she has assisted on their path to healing. She is involved with energy healing knowing there was more joy and enlightenment to come as she progressed to Reiki Master, which she completed in 2014. She is pursuing her studies for her Master’s in Humanistic Science at the Institute of Metaphysical Humanistic Science with emphasis on hypnosis, counseling, and coaching. It is her goal to also obtain her Doctorate in Transpersonal Counseling/Coaching. Her passion is to teach the unique healing of self-hypnosis and meditation to everyone that is searching for an alternative method for physical, emotional, and whole-body healing.Rev. Arnaz continues to progress in her passion for alternative healing through hypnosis and a personal quest to heal one person at a time. In her spare time, she enjoys writing, fitness, gardening, bowling, and reading.“Free your mind, free your life.” – Rev. Jenna Arnaz, B. Msc., LPN, LMT, RMT, C.HtPlease contact Rev. Jenna Arnaz at (727) 304-5060 or email her at hypnosis2day@gmail.com. For further information, contact www.creatingchangeshypnosis.net.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

