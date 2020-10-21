Felicia Miles Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Felicia Miles

Felicia Miles is a direct care professional at Angel's Unaware, a non-profit, charitable organization that is dedicated to providing quality professional residential care facilities and services for the severe and profound developmentally disabled in Tampa, Florida. They currently operate eight group homes and supported living services. Their mission is to provide opportunities for their residents to achieve their full potential, exercise their independence, and enjoy an enhanced quality of life to the fullest. Ms. Miles is responsible for office administration, client services, and caring for clients.



Born August 6, 1987, Felicia attended St. Peter's Technical College. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, arts and crafts and interior design.



“A special thank you to the newest addition to my healthcare care family, Creekside Family Care.” - Felicia Miles



For further information, please contact https://www.angelsunaware.com/.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Green Bay, WI, October 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Felicia Miles of Green Bay, Wisconsin has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of healthcare.

