True Brew San Jose, Formerly Growler USA, a New Taphouse in San Jose"

True Brew San Jose is a taphouse and kitchen that offers a variety of food, craft beer and wine.





Vaslav Taraunduke is the CEO of True Brew San Jose, and it was his vision to open a taphouse in the neighborhood. Taranduke has always loved beer, and he understands the power that delicious food and drink has to bring people together for incredible moments and longtime connections.



True Brew San Jose defines itself as being “True To The Brew.” True Brew San Jose is a taphouse in San Jose that is dedicated to remaining an independent source of craft beer in a world of conglomerates. Their commitment to independent brewers and a stellar menu that goes beyond the typical bar fare shows that all restaurants aren’t created equal in San Jose. There are lots of options for diners to choose what kind of environment they want, from classic sports bar to more intimate lounge to somewhere in between.



True Brew San Jose’s taphouse and kitchen style offers their diners a variety of food, craft beer, and wine options. The restaurant owners are excited to show the neighborhood their excellent customer service, incredible selection, and comfortable atmosphere. True Brew San Jose makes it clear that they can be the laid-back restaurant for birthdays, sports games, or just an after-work brewpub.



True Brew San Jose is also within ten minutes of local breweries like Uproar Brewing Company, Hapa’s Brewing Company, Clandestine Brewing, and more. True Brew San Jose considers it an honor to be located among these breweries, and they are excited about the chance to contribute to the local brewing scene.



The business is also making it clear that they are a 100% San Jose Sharks brewpub. For Sharks fans, this is quite a draw, since the taphouse and kitchen is located close to the SAP Center at San Jose, the home of the Sharks.



Bio:



The Owner, Vaslav Taranduke, is the definition of the American Dream. He was once an actor in Belarus and moved to the United States in 1991. In fact, Taranduke has worked for respected tech companies like Apple, Adobe, and Macromedia. Now, he has finally fulfilled his real dream, to open a taphouse restaurant in San Jose.



San Jose, CA, September 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- True Brew San Jose, formerly branded as Growler USA, is a new taphouse in San Jose that's in the business of incredible food and craft beer. True Brew San Jose has rebranded completely, and the staff is confident that tourists and locals alike will appreciate their pivot. The food served at True Brew San Jose is a fusion of many different cultures, and it's a testament to the kind of diversity that's available at this taphouse in San Jose.

Vaslav Taranduke

(408) 320-2867



https://www.truebrewsanjose.com



