Nextera Communications Completes Acquisition of Telephone Associates

“Our business is about creating the best IP communications solutions so our customers can efficiently communicate. We’re excited about the completion of this acquisition and remain committed to serving the Telephone Associates’ customer base as well as the communities in which they live and work,” said President Greg Arvig of Nextera Communications.



“Nextera has retained all existing Telephone Associates employees. Together, we’ll continue to provide local service and support to all Telephone Asssociates’ customers while offering innovative and customized solutions for their voice, data, and internet needs.”



Nextera’s robust voice and internet infrastructure is designed to meet ever-increasing business needs, while delivering high-quality IP communication solutions for business customers of all sizes. Telephone Associates’ customers will continue to take advantage of services including hosted PBX, SIP trunking, unified communications and call center telephony as well as fiber and fixed wireless for high-speed Internet.



Both companies are Minnesota-based businesses that take pride in having the flexibility to promptly respond to customer needs and provide personalized customer service, because their employees live and work in the communities they serve.



“This acquisition brings two outstanding teams of individuals together to continue to provide best in class voice and internet services to our customers. With offices in Duluth, Baxter, and Minnetonka, we’re excited to continue working on integrating our organizations together and welcoming the Telephone Associates team into our culture,” said President Greg Arvig.



About Nextera Communications:



Nextera Communications is headquartered in Baxter, Minnesota and was founded in 1998. Nextera provides communications services to residential and small- to mid-sized businesses throughout Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. Nextera provides integrated local and long distance voice communications; hosted and premise-based PBX systems; SIP trunking; unified communication services; data services encompassing VPN and MPLS-enabled applications; high-speed internet and ethernet services utilizing fiber and fixed wireless; and traditional T-1 and analog line service. Learn more about them at www.nextera.net.



Telephone Associates was headquartered in Superior, Wisconsin and founded in 1969 by Bill Torrey, and four other Duluth/Superior business owners. Telephone Associates provides local, long distance and internet services to residential customers as well as telephone equipment – along with telephone, internet and video surveillance services – to small- to mid-sized businesses.



Becky Parker

218.818.6420



https://nextera.net



