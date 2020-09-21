Songs for World Peace Premieres 60+ Songs by 70+ Artists from 60+ Countries in Celebration of International Day of Peace

Today, Songs for World Peace is launching a year long event in honor of International Peace Day with more than 60 songs from as many countries with more to come. Learn more about the project, its founders and artists, as well as today's music events.





Music has always been a powerful medium of expression in helping to bring awareness to global issues. Songs for World Peace was formed to share voices from all countries, promote unity and celebrate peace through the power of music.



Today’s launch includes 60+ songs by 70+ artists from 60+ countries including special song submissions of All Children Are Equal by Musicians Without Borders, and Imagine, Imagine by Together Productions. By International Day of Peace 2021, the target is to have a song from every country in the world, resulting in having nearly 200 songs written in more than 50 languages.



“We created Songs for World Peace to bring awareness about global issues, create unity and share joy through the power of music,” said Natalia Karaseva, Utako Toyama and Yoshie Nakayama, founders of Songs for World Peace. “Our goal is that by September 21, 2021, musicians from every country will join in this powerful celebration of peace and share their talent and messages of hope with the world.”



“We are proud to support the launch of Songs for World Peace,” said Laura Hassler, Founder and Director of Musicians Without Borders. “For more than 20 years, we have used the power of music for peace building and social change in places of war and armed conflict. Songs for World Peace adds the voices of young musicians around the world to today's urgent call for just, peaceful societies.”



“Together Productions is delighted to be collaborating with Songs of World Peace for International Peace Day 2020, and honoured that our song Walk With Me from the Imagine: Imagine project has been selected as a special Song of World Peace. It’s a joy to connect with others around the world who are using the international language of music to build bonds of understanding and bring about positive social change,” said Holly Jones and Jeremy Haneman, directors of Together Productions.



The launch is accompanied by live events hosted by Songs for World Peace and in collaboration with art.27 and Together Productions. Visit



About Us

Songs for World Peace is a global initiative by musicians from all over the world to create and share songs about world peace. The organization was founded by three female musicians who met during their studies at Berklee College of Music. The founders’ mission is to bring unity through the power of songwriting and music and share voices with the world.



Contact Information:



contact@songsforworldpeace.org



