PixelPlex Updated Their Webpage; Specifically Their STO Platform and Development Services

PixelPlex has updated their webpage in regards to their STO platform. The company explains the way this novelty operates and how the developers ensure its security.





The webpage has been updated to allow the clients to find out more about the specific key features of the STO platform. This token system is powered by smart contracts. They give users a chance to manage minimum and maximum investment limits. Smart contract-based securities represent actual equity shares. Under the conditions specified in smart contracts, tokens can be transferred automatically.



The developers mentioned how to go through the sign-up and KYC/AML procedures. There are step-by-step instructions and a review of AML/KYC/CFT data provided by investors. KYC/AML processes on this STO platform are performed automatically. Manual checks and validations might be necessary depending on the specific legal requirements.



When it comes to transactions, this security token offering platform enables both fiat and cryptocurrency payments, which can be combined as well. The system also has an OTC function: it can be integrated with 3rd party exchanges and OTC desks for convenient currency conversion and payments.



PixelPlex team has noticed that creating the security token development services wasn’t their back-end focus because their priority was user experience. The STO platform has an intuitive investor UI, the management is performed via admin and investor dashboard. All the details and transaction history are presented here. The user can set up lock periods for distributed assets, create requests for changing deposit and withdrawal limits, transfer and trade tokenized assets, and generally get all the information about the campaign.



The security of this STO platform is provided by multi-factor/Google authentication, impenetrable highly-optimized encryption, blockchain technology and smart contracts. PixelPlex carries out strict security QA and testing as well. Find more information here:



About PixelPlex: For over a decade of work, a custom software development company PixelPlex has completed projects and designed products in AI, VR/AR, IoT, game development, web, and mobile technologies. Blockchain is one of the main areas of their expertise. New York, NY, September 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Software development company and blockchain solutions provider, PixelPlex has informed their customers about the update of their webpage regarding the security token offering platform and development services. The market for security token offerings is growing and the PixelPlex STO platform intends to help investors manage their transactions and plan ROI.The webpage has been updated to allow the clients to find out more about the specific key features of the STO platform. This token system is powered by smart contracts. They give users a chance to manage minimum and maximum investment limits. Smart contract-based securities represent actual equity shares. Under the conditions specified in smart contracts, tokens can be transferred automatically.The developers mentioned how to go through the sign-up and KYC/AML procedures. There are step-by-step instructions and a review of AML/KYC/CFT data provided by investors. KYC/AML processes on this STO platform are performed automatically. Manual checks and validations might be necessary depending on the specific legal requirements.When it comes to transactions, this security token offering platform enables both fiat and cryptocurrency payments, which can be combined as well. The system also has an OTC function: it can be integrated with 3rd party exchanges and OTC desks for convenient currency conversion and payments.PixelPlex team has noticed that creating the security token development services wasn’t their back-end focus because their priority was user experience. The STO platform has an intuitive investor UI, the management is performed via admin and investor dashboard. All the details and transaction history are presented here. The user can set up lock periods for distributed assets, create requests for changing deposit and withdrawal limits, transfer and trade tokenized assets, and generally get all the information about the campaign.The security of this STO platform is provided by multi-factor/Google authentication, impenetrable highly-optimized encryption, blockchain technology and smart contracts. PixelPlex carries out strict security QA and testing as well. Find more information here: https://pixelplex.io/sto-platform/ About PixelPlex: For over a decade of work, a custom software development company PixelPlex has completed projects and designed products in AI, VR/AR, IoT, game development, web, and mobile technologies. Blockchain is one of the main areas of their expertise.