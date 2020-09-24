PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
EZClaim Launches Its New Payment Processing Feature, EZClaimPay


Rochester, MI, September 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- EZClaim, a medical billing and scheduling software company with the mission of elevating its clients to stay in front of the ever-changing landscape of medical billing, announced today the launch of its credit card processing feature and service called EZClaimPay.

EZClaim released the product in August 2020 as a solution to the ever-changing landscape of payment reconciliation. It was cited by customers as a timely response to a "pain point" - credit card payment processing - another example of EZClaim's devotion to their mission.

Dan Loch, VP of Marketing commented that, “EZClaim’s goal continues to be making life easier for medical billers at practices and billing firms. EZClaimPay is just one more feature within our mission of living up to that goal.” This feature will help companies get in front of the changes in medical transparency that are coming soon.

EZClaimPay provides for consolidated reconciliation (Payment reports; Chargeback management; and Reconciliation reports) and a single point of contact for support (Hardware; Software; and Payments).

EZClaim has developed a robust payments platform - tightly integrated with their software and support - to make accepting credit cards for payment painless.

EZClaimPay makes software and payments better together.

For more details about EZClaimPay, view this web page: https://ezclaim.com/ezclaimpay/

About EZClaim:

EZClaim is a medical billing and scheduling software company that provides best-in-class customer service and support. To learn more, e-mail them at sales@ezclaim.com or call a representative today at 877.650.0904.
Contact Information
EZClaim
Dan Loch
877-650-0904
Contact
ezclaim.com/blog/
Attached Files
Attached is the PDF file of the press release
Filename: EZClaimPay_PressRelease3.pdf

