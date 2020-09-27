PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Rebellious Spirit

Angelique Stefan's "The 30 Minute Car Guide" Helps Car Buyers Avoid Becoming Victims of a Scam


Angelique Stefan's
Los Angeles, CA, September 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Angelique Stefan's "The 30 Minute Car Guide!: How not to get played in the car buying industry!" - A Helpful Guidebook for Potential Victims of Vehicle Fraud.

Angelique Stefan recently released the book "The 30 Minute Car Guide!: How not to get played in the car buying industry!" available in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook versions. The book is the ultimate guide to save consumers from financial losses while purchasing a used vehicle.

The market for used vehicles is very dynamic and without any official guidelines, consumers and clients often go through the ordeals of financial disasters. This book answers all your questions regarding how to save your hard-earned money and yet get the best deal. The problem with such industries is that one bad decision can lead to the loss of a fortune if the right ways are not known. If you are someone who has limited knowledge of fabricated titles or a title transfer that is sometimes denied due to hidden information, Angelique Stefan’s book is there to have answers to your questions as well as help you from ever becoming a victim again.

The book is an integrated scope of ten years of research and experience that the author gathered and accumulated in the book. A quick read, the book enables readers and potential car buyers to handle transactions safely while saving thousands of money. The independently published book by Angelique Stefan is available on Amazon paperback, Kindle, iTunes, Audible, along with translations in Spanish.

For more information, email the author at: Rebellious.spirit.59@gmail.com

https://www.amazon.com/30-Minute-Car-Guide-industry/dp/109534238X/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=angelique+Stefan&qid=1600887506&sr=8-3
Contact Information
Rebellious Spirit
Angelique Stefan
323-590-2769
Contact
Attached Files

The 30 Minute Car Guide: How Not to Get Played in the Car Buying Industry.
Book Cover
This book will protect you from vehicle fraud.
Book design
