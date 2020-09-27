Art Has No Rules Presented by Blink Group Fine Gallery and Contemporary Art Projects USA

Press Releases Contemporary Art Projects USA Press Release Share Blog

A triumphant art show curated by Elizabeth Reyes, curator, celebrating the "great spirit of international and national artists” will open this month thru December 15 at Marina Blue Gallery, Downtown Miami, Florida, across the PAMM Museum.



Through a collection of almost 50 artworks, the group of artists presented are national and international from Americas, Europe, and Asia. From very figurative to abstract, as well as Geometric and Kinetic Installations. Their artworks represent all media, from sculptures to photography, painting, tridimensional collages, some made on precious mixed media, metal, textile or plexiglas, the exhibition aims to demonstrate that Art does not Have Rules. The undeniable power of both galleries is to captivate, seduce, and charm buyers, collectors, and dealers who love their work. At the same time highlighting the unique creative message of each artist, everyone so different from the other, but forming a whole to celebrate through their talent: humanity, beauty, nature, and life.



The show is honored to present some the extraordinary art by Ricardo Cardenas-Eddy, Claudia Meyer, Ariel Vargassal, Luis Kaiulani, Patrizia Casagranda, Billy Monsalvo Duffo, Mher Khachatryan, Peter McLennan, Diana Vurnbrand, Canal Cheong Jagerroos, Emery Gregg, Gary Traczyk, Elizabeth Pruna, Hugo Diaz, ZMK, D8A, Michele A. Utley Voigt, among others.



Show Hours

Open Show Days

Daily 12PM to 8PM



Venue

Marina Blue Gallery, First Floor

888 Biscayne Blvd| Miami, Florida, 33132



Admission Cost

Free



About Blink Group Fine Gallery

Blink Group is a contemporary art gallery founded and directed by Elizabeth Reyes in 2012 with extensive experience in art consulting, acquisition advice, sourcing of artists, art collection building and curated art exhibitions under the curatorial expertise of its director. She is an international recognized curator who received various international and national awards from different institutions and exhibitions.



Thru the year, Blink Group participates in international art fairs to introduce the curated artists to a global audience. This will allow collectors to discover new and original art from around the world.



Its mission is to ensure that every detail of our artist/collector relationship meets their every need under a Curated Art Exhibition said Elizabeth Reyes, Director and Curator.



About Contemporary Art Projects USA

Headquartered in Miami, under the direction of Tata Fernandez, Contemporary Art Projects USA is dedicated to nurturing new contemporary art by providing exhibition opportunities and resources for emerging artists and curators. Their mission is focused on promoting art appreciation within the international community, to inspire and assist with the process of the art collection, and to generate resources that support artists’ creative endeavors through art awareness, artist promotion, and art procurement.



Tata Fernandez

786-262-5886



www.contemporaryartprojectsusa.com



