Bahrain Brand 36uur.com Offers Designer Fragrances at Lower Prices

36uur is a Middle Eastern brand. The name means fragrances and perfumes in Arabic and it is pronounced OTOOR. With a weekly growing rate of 55%, 36uur is exponentially growing at a rapid rate. While they currently only ship to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the fragrance company is looking to expand its market and clientele to other areas of the world.



Recently, 36uur has launched mobile apps, so that customers can shop on the go. On the app, customers are able to find all of their favorite brands like Christian Dior, Chanel, Creed, Ralph Lauren, Guerlain, and so much more. The brand also offers scents for different categories. Users can search for perfumes based on occasions, vibes and notes.



One of the reasons this brand is so trustworthy and reliable is that they offer the option of returns, as long as the product has not been used within 3 days. Usually, authenticity is a huge problem when it comes to perfumes or jewelry, but this is not something to worry about when it comes to 36uur. With their successful social media pages such on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, 36uur is a brand that is is growing very rapidly in the year 2020.



Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With 100% authenticity and low prices, 36uur is a Bahrain based E-commerce company for designer, international and niche fragrances at lower than retail prices. Customers can shop from a collection of over 2,400 fragrances and colognes that are 100% authentic and up to 60% off the retail price in the Middle East. Multiple categorization aspects allow the customers to shop based on gender, scent, occasions and vibes.36uur is a Middle Eastern brand. The name means fragrances and perfumes in Arabic and it is pronounced OTOOR. With a weekly growing rate of 55%, 36uur is exponentially growing at a rapid rate. While they currently only ship to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the fragrance company is looking to expand its market and clientele to other areas of the world.Recently, 36uur has launched mobile apps, so that customers can shop on the go. On the app, customers are able to find all of their favorite brands like Christian Dior, Chanel, Creed, Ralph Lauren, Guerlain, and so much more. The brand also offers scents for different categories. Users can search for perfumes based on occasions, vibes and notes.One of the reasons this brand is so trustworthy and reliable is that they offer the option of returns, as long as the product has not been used within 3 days. Usually, authenticity is a huge problem when it comes to perfumes or jewelry, but this is not something to worry about when it comes to 36uur. With their successful social media pages such on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, 36uur is a brand that is is growing very rapidly in the year 2020.While businesses are struggling to adapt to the new world with the effects of COVID-19, 36uur wants its customers to know that they are committed to the health and well-being of our team members, partners, and loyal customers during these unprecedented times, as everyone faces new challenges and adapts to the situation we are facing as a society. Contact Information 36uur

Ali Bushehri

+97317789769



36uur.com



