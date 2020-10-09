Hair Extensions of Houston Urges Clients to Practice Proper Safety Measures During the COVID-19 Global Crisis

Press Releases Hair Extensions of Houston Press Release Share Blog

However, salons in many states are starting to reopen again at minimal capacity. Hair Extensions of Houston is a full-service salon that’s renowned for its hair extensions for thin hair and copper lock hair extension system. The salon was recently reopened to provide hair extension services to customers again, while emphasizing the importance of proper safety measures.



The salon asks customers to book appointments in advance to accommodate WHO social distancing guidelines. They have reopened at minimal capacity as per the city of Houston’s regulations.



Hair Extensions of Houston no longer provides a waiting room for clients during the pandemic. Clients being in close proximity during hair appointments would increase the risk of transmission among staff and other clients. Instead, each client has to remain in their own car; they are instructed to give the salon a call to let their hairstylist know they’ve arrived. Once there is space in the salon to accommodate them, they are called in.



The salon also recommends that each customer bring their own face masks and gloves to all appointments. Face masks, combined with social distancing measures and constant handwashing, can help reduce the spread of the virus. Cloth masks and surgical masks can both be used.



Employees at the salon will check the client’s temperature at the door and will provide a disposable poncho that the client has to wear from the time they enter the salon to when they exit.



It’s important that only individuals who have an appointment enter the salon. The waiting room has been closed, so anyone who accompanies the client has to wait in the car until the client’s appointment is completed.



A spokesperson for the salon said, “We are pleased to reopen Hair Extensions of Houston and serve our clients again. We’re grateful for everyone’s cooperation and patience as we accommodate safety guidelines.”



The salon can be contacted using the information provided below.



About Hair Extensions of Houston

Hair Extensions of Houston is a full-service salon specializing in non damaging hair extensions. It is run by Brenda McLeod - a licensed cosmetologist with over thirty years of experience in the beauty industry.



Contact information

Phone number: 832-717-3626

Website: https://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HairExtensionsOfHouston/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hairextensionsofhouston/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hairexthouston

