Certified Cannabis Compliance Training, Inc. Announces Three Day Compliance Audit Seminar for Cannabis Licensees Conducting in House Compliance Audits

Certified Cannabis Compliance Training, Inc. will be offering a general knowledge three day seminar for individuals wanting to learn how to conduct cannabis compliance audits. The course is based on the only complete compliance guidebook offered in the industry, "The Certified Cannabis Compliance Officer Audit Manual & Guidebook" an 800+ page book provided to attendees with hundreds of pages of checklists and guidance on conducting cannabis licensee audits for any sort of cannabis operation.





The coursework for the three day seminar includes classes in:

- Statutes, regulations and compliance criteria

- Audit strategy and audit planning

- Gathering and evaluating audit evidence

- Risk assessment

- Forming conclusions

- Understanding fraud

- Understanding seed to sale software

- Preparing and utilizing checklists

- Remediation negotiation and fighting fines

- Preparing proper documentation



The "Certified Cannabis Compliance Officer Audit Manual & Guidebook" is the only cannabis compliance audit book available for learning how to perform compliance audits for dispensaries, cultivators, processors, transporters and laboratories. Along with the textbook, all attendees will be provided with hundreds of pages of checklists and other necessary documentation to help conduct a timely, thorough cannabis licensee compliance audit.



For further details, please visit Cheyenne, WY, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The cannabis compliance seminar, to be held virtually on November 9-11, 2020, will provide students with operational instructions for planning the compliance audit, constructing checklists and chain of custody documentation, evaluating compliance findings, and learning how to match the operation's documentation to state law requirements.The coursework for the three day seminar includes classes in:- Statutes, regulations and compliance criteria- Audit strategy and audit planning- Gathering and evaluating audit evidence- Risk assessment- Forming conclusions- Understanding fraud- Understanding seed to sale software- Preparing and utilizing checklists- Remediation negotiation and fighting fines- Preparing proper documentationThe "Certified Cannabis Compliance Officer Audit Manual & Guidebook" is the only cannabis compliance audit book available for learning how to perform compliance audits for dispensaries, cultivators, processors, transporters and laboratories. Along with the textbook, all attendees will be provided with hundreds of pages of checklists and other necessary documentation to help conduct a timely, thorough cannabis licensee compliance audit.For further details, please visit www.cannabiscompliancetrainer.com or click here to sign up for the $895 three day course.