MOSTe Seeks to Raise $25,000 in Their First-Ever Walkathon

MOSTe mentors and empowers girls from underserved areas of Los Angeles County to become the next generation of college-educated women. Their goal is for all graduating high school seniors to complete college within four to six years, and to develop into women who are confident, career-focused agents of social change. Since 2009, 74% of MOSTe scholars have graduated from college within 4-6 years, far above the national average of 48% for first-generation college students. http://www.moste.org Los Angeles, CA, October 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Motivating Our Students Through Experience (MOSTe) has launched its first-ever walkathon, a virtual fundraiser called Move Forward with MOSTe. The local Los Angeles nonprofit seeks to raise $25,000 by October 18 to support its mission to mentor and empower girls from low-income areas of Los Angeles County to become the next generation of college-educated women.MOSTe believes it’s more important than ever to support their promising Scholars during COVID-19. As young women of color from low-income backgrounds, these students already begin their education with a steep hill to climb. Data suggests that equity gaps will widen sharply for such students during the pandemic. This fundraiser will help MOSTe keep these resilient young women thriving in school and on track to reach their college goals, so they can develop into the resourceful leaders the community needs in the future.As of 2020, MOSTe has supported hundreds of girls in Los Angeles to go to college, graduate, and pursue successful careers. From middle school to college, MOSTe offers girls a positive community to build confidence and explore interests and provides caring mentors to guide their growth. While the nonprofit has currently pivoted to virtual programming, they remain committed to their students’ success.“Our Scholars are still hopeful and passionate about graduating from college,” says MOSTe Executive Director Amy Ludwig. “We must not allow the education and future of these determined girls to fall by the wayside.”Learn more about MOSTe at: www.moste.org MOSTe mentors and empowers girls from underserved areas of Los Angeles County to become the next generation of college-educated women. Their goal is for all graduating high school seniors to complete college within four to six years, and to develop into women who are confident, career-focused agents of social change. Since 2009, 74% of MOSTe scholars have graduated from college within 4-6 years, far above the national average of 48% for first-generation college students. http://www.moste.org Contact Information MOSTe Motivating Our Students Through Experience

