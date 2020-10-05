PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Boat Bistro, Inc. Announces the Launch of BoatBistro.com


Boat Bistro, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of BoatBistro.com. This user friendly website can be used by boaters on their smartphones to locate the closest restaurant with a boat dock.

Davenport, FL, October 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Until now, boaters have had to depend on their own knowledge or experience on where to take their boat to stop for lunch. Now with a couple taps on their phone, they are presented with all of the options in their immediate area.

Boat Bistro, Inc. believes that BoatBistro.com will enhance the boating experience by providing an easy to use directory of “dock and dine” restaurants to boaters free of charge.

The restaurants listed in the directory have the option of a free listing, or upgrading to display other features like their logo, pictures of their restaurant and a link to their website.

Boat Bistro, Inc. President Brian Spence said “We hope to bring more business to dock and dine restaurants by assisting recreational boaters in finding them.”
Boat Bistro, inc.
Brian Spence
858-945-8095
Contact
https://www.boatbistro.com
