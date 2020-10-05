Boat Bistro, Inc. Announces the Launch of BoatBistro.com

Boat Bistro, Inc. President Brian Spence said “We hope to bring more business to dock and dine restaurants by assisting recreational boaters in finding them.” Davenport, FL, October 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Until now, boaters have had to depend on their own knowledge or experience on where to take their boat to stop for lunch. Now with a couple taps on their phone, they are presented with all of the options in their immediate area.Boat Bistro, Inc. believes that BoatBistro.com will enhance the boating experience by providing an easy to use directory of “dock and dine” restaurants to boaters free of charge.The restaurants listed in the directory have the option of a free listing, or upgrading to display other features like their logo, pictures of their restaurant and a link to their website.Boat Bistro, Inc. President Brian Spence said “We hope to bring more business to dock and dine restaurants by assisting recreational boaters in finding them.”