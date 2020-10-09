Press Releases Zulu Labs Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Zulu Labs Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Lloyds of London Insurance Syndicate Mandates Trusted Sender Score to Help Mitigate Successful Cyber Security Attacks

Zulu Labs Inc., the leading post DMARC authentication email service provider and email trust network, is pleased to announce that a leading Lloyds of London Insurance Syndicate mandates Trusted Sender Score to help mitigate successful cyber security attacks.





With successful cyber-attacks creating a nightmare for insurance companies, the Lloyds of London syndicate member, Cyber Indemnity Solutions, identified Trusted Sender Score as the most feasible and credible way to help organizations prevent a successful attack.



According to industry reports up to 92% of successful cyber security attacks begin with an business email compromise attack An organization with a Trusted Sender Score of 7 that has completed the self-serve tasks is unlikely to suffer from such an attack.



“Partnering with Zulu Labs and mandating their Trusted Sender Score is an important milestone in the cyber security insurance industry. The team at Zulu Labs understand email like no other and their research into protecting domains from being used in a spoof phishing attack, the effect that has on emails users and the resultant effect that a domain reputation is the only research of its kind,” said Cyber Indemnity Solutions CEO Greg Hodkiss.



Other members of the Lloyds of London syndicate include key Global insurance giants Munich Re and American Insurance Group (AIG).



The process to purchase the Data Insurance cyber indemnity product is a simple multi-step process. Part of that process is the requirement for a organization to have every internet domain owned by that organization to be declared and have a Trusted Sender Score or 7 or more. Dropping below a score of 7 creates too many vulnerabilities and therefore the insurance may possible my invalid.



The Trusted Sender Score process was been designed so that an internet domain owner, email administrator or someone of similar skills can follow the step by step process be compliant within 30 minutes or less.



An interface for insurance assessors and for insurance brokers is an essential part of the service provided by the Trusted Sender Score application which takes snapshots and provides alerts if their domain falls beneath the minimum requirement.



“Our fight against business email compromise attacks, spam and irresponsible email management is a labor of love. We are most delighted that we have been able to partner with such a progressive organization such as Cyber Indemnity Solutions and their syndicate members. As I have said in the past, there is no reason for any email user to suffer from an email attack again and this appoint goes a long way to progressing that vision,” said David Barnes, Zulu Labs CEO and Founder.



Implemented correctly using Trusted Sender Score, the email domain trust standard, DMARC can and will prevent targeted phishing emails, malicious (spoof) emails and other sinister emails that affects millions of people across the World daily. Rock Springs, WY, October 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Lloyds of London syndicate responsible for the world's leading cyber security insurance product, Data Insurance, has appointed and will mandate Trusted Sender Score as the default email cyber security metric for organizations wishing to purchase their innovative and ground breaking cyber indemnity insurance product.With successful cyber-attacks creating a nightmare for insurance companies, the Lloyds of London syndicate member, Cyber Indemnity Solutions, identified Trusted Sender Score as the most feasible and credible way to help organizations prevent a successful attack.According to industry reports up to 92% of successful cyber security attacks begin with an business email compromise attack An organization with a Trusted Sender Score of 7 that has completed the self-serve tasks is unlikely to suffer from such an attack.“Partnering with Zulu Labs and mandating their Trusted Sender Score is an important milestone in the cyber security insurance industry. The team at Zulu Labs understand email like no other and their research into protecting domains from being used in a spoof phishing attack, the effect that has on emails users and the resultant effect that a domain reputation is the only research of its kind,” said Cyber Indemnity Solutions CEO Greg Hodkiss.Other members of the Lloyds of London syndicate include key Global insurance giants Munich Re and American Insurance Group (AIG).The process to purchase the Data Insurance cyber indemnity product is a simple multi-step process. Part of that process is the requirement for a organization to have every internet domain owned by that organization to be declared and have a Trusted Sender Score or 7 or more. Dropping below a score of 7 creates too many vulnerabilities and therefore the insurance may possible my invalid.The Trusted Sender Score process was been designed so that an internet domain owner, email administrator or someone of similar skills can follow the step by step process be compliant within 30 minutes or less.An interface for insurance assessors and for insurance brokers is an essential part of the service provided by the Trusted Sender Score application which takes snapshots and provides alerts if their domain falls beneath the minimum requirement.“Our fight against business email compromise attacks, spam and irresponsible email management is a labor of love. We are most delighted that we have been able to partner with such a progressive organization such as Cyber Indemnity Solutions and their syndicate members. As I have said in the past, there is no reason for any email user to suffer from an email attack again and this appoint goes a long way to progressing that vision,” said David Barnes, Zulu Labs CEO and Founder.Implemented correctly using Trusted Sender Score, the email domain trust standard, DMARC can and will prevent targeted phishing emails, malicious (spoof) emails and other sinister emails that affects millions of people across the World daily. Contact Information Zulu Labs Inc.

David Barnes

307-209-4290



zululabs.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Zulu Labs Inc.