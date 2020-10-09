Press Releases PigeonShip Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from PigeonShip: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: PigeonShip’s 4.9 Google Rating Makes It Canada’s Highest Rated Delivery Service

Delivery services within Canada are essential. Consumers rate delivery providers and many have operated for decades. PigeonShip, operating in Canada for only 24 months, is currently the highest rated delivery service.





For more than a century, home delivery has been controlled by a select group of companies. Canada Post was founded in 1867. Other popular delivery service providers include UPS, FedEx, and Purolator.



Canada’s own Purolator and Canada Post maintain a near 1.5 to 2 star rating, and since the advent of online Google reviews, these industry titans have accumulated 2,000 - 3,000 reviews respectively. PigeonShip has reached over 700 Google reviews in 24 months.



Google’s review and rating algorithm is dynamic and complex to allow a diverse and authentic base to organically rate the businesses that surround us. Quantity, frequency and authenticity are major factors that make up Google’s algorithm.



The PigeonShip service offers flexible Same Day and Next Day services. The service is customer centric and offers unique tracking technology and direct driver-to-consumer communication.



The COVID crises has drawn a tremendous amount of attention to delivery services and as more consumers opt for delivery, consumers and retailers will become more selective on choosing a delivery provider. Providing the consumer more options and visibility as they await their package seems to play a large role in customer satisfaction.



84-Go-Pigeon

PigeonShip.com

Support@pigeonship.com

647-797-1995 Toronto, Canada, October 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PigeonShip Delivery has been operating in Canada since April of 2018, yet has acquired over 700 google reviews and achieved a rating of 4.9 stars.For more than a century, home delivery has been controlled by a select group of companies. Canada Post was founded in 1867. Other popular delivery service providers include UPS, FedEx, and Purolator.Canada’s own Purolator and Canada Post maintain a near 1.5 to 2 star rating, and since the advent of online Google reviews, these industry titans have accumulated 2,000 - 3,000 reviews respectively. PigeonShip has reached over 700 Google reviews in 24 months.Google’s review and rating algorithm is dynamic and complex to allow a diverse and authentic base to organically rate the businesses that surround us. Quantity, frequency and authenticity are major factors that make up Google’s algorithm.The PigeonShip service offers flexible Same Day and Next Day services. The service is customer centric and offers unique tracking technology and direct driver-to-consumer communication.The COVID crises has drawn a tremendous amount of attention to delivery services and as more consumers opt for delivery, consumers and retailers will become more selective on choosing a delivery provider. Providing the consumer more options and visibility as they await their package seems to play a large role in customer satisfaction.84-Go-PigeonPigeonShip.comSupport@pigeonship.com647-797-1995 Contact Information PigeonShip

David Hill

84-Go-Pigeon (844-674-4366)



www.pigeonship.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PigeonShip