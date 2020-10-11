

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Press Kits Executives & Employees Awards Vital Essentials Press Release

Receive press releases from Vital Essentials: By Email RSS Feeds: Vital Essentials to be Featured on Gun Dog TV

Wolf Creek Productions will feature raw pet food brand Vital Essentials on Gun Dog TV in 2021, furthering the brand's dedication to providing the very best diet to pets across the world.





Carnivore Meat Company(R) is excited to announce their partnership with Wolf Creek Productions to feature raw pet food brand Vital Essentials(R) on Gun Dog TV in 2021, furthering their dedication to providing the very best diet to pets across the world.



Gun Dog TV is a waterfowl and upland game bird series out of Perry, MI on the Outdoor Channel that highlights the bond between bird hunters and their dogs. The show also features various tips related to dog training and nutrition. The partnership with Green Bay, WI based Carnivore Meat Company will include television placements, brand ambassador programs and other digital marketing efforts to promote raw freeze-dried and frozen pet food brand Vital Essentials.



“We are thrilled to have Carnivore Meat Company on board for the 2021 filming season,” Wolf Creek Productions President Tom Nichols says. “They are an excellent brand for Gun Dog TV because of what they are doing in the pet food industry. The raw food diet provides pets with a tremendous amount of benefits and we are looking forward to highlighting all of them on the screen in 2021.”



Long considered a pioneer in the raw pet food category, Carnivore Meat Company prides itself on innovative and unique food and treats for pets made with USA single-sourced whole meats and vital organs. “We’re not your traditional pet food company,” said Melissa Olson, Carnivore Meat Company VP of Sales and Marketing. “We’re a meat shop for dogs and cats and we’re delighted to be able to share our products with Gun Dog TV’s audience.”



Carnivore Meat Company brands offer exquisite pet food delights such as Duck Mini Patties, Hemp Chews, Beef Mini Nibs, and even Duck Heads and Salmon Skins, available only in the award-winning VE RAW BAR.



VE RAW BAR is a pick-and-go display of 12 freeze-dried snacks for dogs and cats, available exclusively through independent pet stores. The VE RAW BAR epitomizes responsible and creative ingredient sourcing, utilizing all parts of the animal so that nothing goes to waste in the process of delivering healthy, nutritious and exotic treats and snacks for pets.



Carnivore Meat Company brands are sold in over 6,000 pet specialty stores, online at Chewy and Amazon and exported to 14 international markets. In addition to its branded products, the company provides private label, co-pack services and ingredient components for other brands globally.



"Our partnership with Gun Dog TV is an amazing opportunity to showcase our products and our company culture,” Olson stated. “Not only is this a great market segment, but we know how passionate gun dog owners are about the health and wellness of their dogs. We’re excited to work with people who share our passion and will help us deliver on our promise to provide wholesome and nutritious food, treats and snacks to pet parents across the world.”



About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature’s Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Green Bay, WI, October 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Carnivore Meat Company Announces Partnership with Wolf Creek Productions.Carnivore Meat Company(R) is excited to announce their partnership with Wolf Creek Productions to feature raw pet food brand Vital Essentials(R) on Gun Dog TV in 2021, furthering their dedication to providing the very best diet to pets across the world.Gun Dog TV is a waterfowl and upland game bird series out of Perry, MI on the Outdoor Channel that highlights the bond between bird hunters and their dogs. The show also features various tips related to dog training and nutrition. The partnership with Green Bay, WI based Carnivore Meat Company will include television placements, brand ambassador programs and other digital marketing efforts to promote raw freeze-dried and frozen pet food brand Vital Essentials.“We are thrilled to have Carnivore Meat Company on board for the 2021 filming season,” Wolf Creek Productions President Tom Nichols says. “They are an excellent brand for Gun Dog TV because of what they are doing in the pet food industry. The raw food diet provides pets with a tremendous amount of benefits and we are looking forward to highlighting all of them on the screen in 2021.”Long considered a pioneer in the raw pet food category, Carnivore Meat Company prides itself on innovative and unique food and treats for pets made with USA single-sourced whole meats and vital organs. “We’re not your traditional pet food company,” said Melissa Olson, Carnivore Meat Company VP of Sales and Marketing. “We’re a meat shop for dogs and cats and we’re delighted to be able to share our products with Gun Dog TV’s audience.”Carnivore Meat Company brands offer exquisite pet food delights such as Duck Mini Patties, Hemp Chews, Beef Mini Nibs, and even Duck Heads and Salmon Skins, available only in the award-winning VE RAW BAR.VE RAW BAR is a pick-and-go display of 12 freeze-dried snacks for dogs and cats, available exclusively through independent pet stores. The VE RAW BAR epitomizes responsible and creative ingredient sourcing, utilizing all parts of the animal so that nothing goes to waste in the process of delivering healthy, nutritious and exotic treats and snacks for pets.Carnivore Meat Company brands are sold in over 6,000 pet specialty stores, online at Chewy and Amazon and exported to 14 international markets. In addition to its branded products, the company provides private label, co-pack services and ingredient components for other brands globally."Our partnership with Gun Dog TV is an amazing opportunity to showcase our products and our company culture,” Olson stated. “Not only is this a great market segment, but we know how passionate gun dog owners are about the health and wellness of their dogs. We’re excited to work with people who share our passion and will help us deliver on our promise to provide wholesome and nutritious food, treats and snacks to pet parents across the world.”About Carnivore Meat CompanyCarnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature’s Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Contact Information Vital Essentials

Melissa Olson

800-7430-322



www.vitalessentialsraw.com



Click here to view the company profile of Vital Essentials

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Vital Essentials