Saelig Adds New Rigol DSG3000B Series 6.5/13.6GHz RF Signal Generators

The DSG3000B RF Signal Generator series simplifies high power setup since an external amplifier is not needed. Engineers can generate more complex signals without additional hardware using the modulation schemes supplied in the DSG3000B with both internal and external IQ modulation capabilities.

The functionality of the signal generators can be expanded with three options: an oven-controlled quartz clock OCXO-B08 improves the temperature stability of the internal reference frequency from <2ppm to 5ppb. Also, pulse train generation DSG3000B-PUG and pulse modulation DSG3000B-PUM are available (usable up to 3.6GHz).



High frequency range: 6.5GHz/13.6GHz

Excellent Amplitude accuracy: <0.5dB (typical)

Output amplitude range: -130dBm to +27dBm

High signal purity, phase noise: <-116dBc/Hz@20kHz (typical)

Standard 1ppm internal clock; optional 5ppb high stable clock

Standard AM/FM/PhaseM analog modulation

Supports pulse modulation; on/off ratio up to 70dB; user-defined pulse train generation

I/Q modulation and I/Q baseband output

All modulations support internal and external modulation modes

Standard 2U height design to save rack space; rack mount kit is available

Supports USB/LAN/GPIB remote control; SCPI command set

Wear-free electronic attenuator design



