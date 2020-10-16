Saelig Adds New Rigol DSG3000B Series 6.5/13.6GHz RF Signal Generators

Fairport, NY, October 16, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Rigol DSG3000B RF Signal Generator series, improving on the previous DSG3000 series, covering a frequency range of 9kHz to 6.5GHz or 13.6GHz and including IQ modulation variants. These HF signal sources have an amplitude accuracy of <0.5dB (typical) and a phase noise of less than -116dBc/Hz @ 20kHz. The output is specified from -120dBm to + 20dBm and can be set for a frequency range from 200MHz to 3.6GHz up to + 27dBm, or from 100kHz to 6.5GHz to -130dBm. The <2ppm standard frequency stability of the internal reference clock can be enhanced with an optional 5ppb clock. Standard modulations of AM/FM /PhaseM up to 3.6 GHz are provided with a frequency resolution of 0.01Hz. All modulations can be controlled by an internal or external source. The 4.3” TFT LCD with menu keys and logical front panel button/wheel control make for an easy to use instrument. USB and LAN are available as standard remote control interfaces, as is support for SCPI control commands.
The functionality of the signal generators can be expanded with three options: an oven-controlled quartz clock OCXO-B08 improves the temperature stability of the internal reference frequency from <2ppm to 5ppb. Also, pulse train generation DSG3000B-PUG and pulse modulation DSG3000B-PUM are available (usable up to 3.6GHz).
High frequency range: 6.5GHz/13.6GHz
Excellent Amplitude accuracy: <0.5dB (typical)
Output amplitude range: -130dBm to +27dBm
High signal purity, phase noise: <-116dBc/Hz@20kHz (typical)
Standard 1ppm internal clock; optional 5ppb high stable clock
Standard AM/FM/PhaseM analog modulation
Supports pulse modulation; on/off ratio up to 70dB; user-defined pulse train generation
I/Q modulation and I/Q baseband output
All modulations support internal and external modulation modes
Standard 2U height design to save rack space; rack mount kit is available
Supports USB/LAN/GPIB remote control; SCPI command set
Wear-free electronic attenuator design
Made by Rigol Technologies Inc., a leading manufacturer of precision electronic instrumentation for test and measurement, the DSG3000B RF Signal Generator series is available now from Saelig Company, Inc., their USA technical distributor.