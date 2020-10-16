Maxie Squad Announces the Launch of a New Range of 100% Natural Dog Treats & Chews for All Sized Dogs

Press Releases Maxie Squad Press Release Share Blog

Introducing the finest all-natural high-quality Dog Treats for the Best Dogs on the Block.





"Here at Maxie Squad, our sole responsibility is to provide the best and the finest products for your dog(s) and always be a part of their healthy lifestyle," says Tia Acharya, Co-owner @ Maxie Squad. "It has been our dream to treat your dog and our communities with the finest dog treats and chews, all over the United States. At Maxie Squad we take pride in our skilled bakers who are working hard, every day for hours, to make these amazing treats and chews. Our bakers use freshly sourced ingredients and place them in the oven to dehydrate for 1-3 days. Once the treats are nicely baked, our bakers hand-inspect them before packing them up. Since no moisture is left in any of the products, and all packages are heat sealed, so there is no room for microbial growth. When properly stored, our low-odor delicious treats can last anywhere from 2-3 years."



"It is very exciting for our team at Maxie Squad to provide hand-made treats for your dog that are healthy and carefully baked with love," says Katherine Moldes, Co-Owner and President @ Maxie Squad. "Our squad loves dogs, whether they are our family dogs, rescued, or dogs in the shelters. Between our squad, we own many different breeds of dogs like Australian Shepherd, Husky, Poodle, and more., and they are more than a family member to us. Therefore, we know how important it is for a dog owner to keep their babies healthy and happy."



About Us: Maxie Squad is a US-based family and friends owned business, offering Premium Quality Dog Treats and Chews. All our treats are made in an FDA Approved facility with no added hormones, antibiotics, or any harmful ingredients; resulting in extremely safe treats for your dogs. Our products are high-quality, sourced only from 100% Grass-Fed premium meats and are baked under strict supervision. Our treats are nutritious, odor-free, protein-rich, and delicious with many health benefits such as reducing anxiety, hyperactivity, and maximizing your dog's dental health. To know more about our exclusive dog treats please contact Maxie Squad Team at hello@maxiesquad.com and to shop, please visit our website at www.maxiesquad.com. Only the best & finest treats For the Coolest Dogs on the Block! Miami, FL, October 16, 2020 Contact Information Maxie Squad
Tia Acharya
913-215-2148
www.maxiesquad.com

Tia Acharya

913-215-2148



www.maxiesquad.com



