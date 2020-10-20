The Institute of Export & International Trade and Content Enablers Announce New Partnership to Transform Online Trade Compliance Training in the UK

Press Releases Content Enablers Press Release Share Blog

The partnership will leverage Content Enablers’ world-class function-specific trade compliance training and online delivery platform and the IOE&IT’s continuing professional development (CPD) certification and complementary training programmes.



"International trade compliance professionals in the UK understand that navigating the complex mosaic of both UK and U.S. export control regulations can be very challenging – but it is critical to protecting their business from potential fines, penalties, or reputational damage. We are proud to be working with Content Enablers to meet this challenge by offering world-class online training and CPD units to our members and companies in the UK,” said Roger Arthey, Chair, Export Control Profession Board at the IOE&IT.



Through an online storefront, the IOE&IT will offer a wide array of Content Enablers’ online courses to help UK companies satisfy their trade compliance training needs in a convenient, on-demand, and cost-efficient manner. The innovative solution also reflects the fact that UK companies need to adapt to the challenges created by COVID-19, including training remote and socially distanced workers with increasingly constrained budgets.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the need for companies to shift to an online training model, and through this partnership we will be able to bring them the training solutions they need," continued Arthey. “We recognise that many of our member companies in the aerospace and defence industry have been working with Content Enablers for years. They are well respected, so partnering with them to help fill a market need made perfect sense," added Arthey.



To help learners subscribe to the content that best reflects their needs, the courses are based on job functions and compliance responsibilities.



Professional employees can subscribe to distinct function-based courses – including Engineering, Marketing and Business Development and Human Resources.



The IOE&IT will also offer Content Enablers’ groundbreaking U.S. Trade Compliance for UK Practitioners Series. The subscription-based courses in the series include:

· Foundations of U.S. Export Compliance for UK Practitioners

· U.S. Export Authorizations for UK Practitioners

· U.S. Export Classification for UK Practitioners

· U.S. Export Clearance for UK Practitioners



The courses in the series include comprehensive on-demand training, CPD units, and access to COMPLIANCE 2021 a full year of online and in-person events featuring exclusive analysis and insider perspectives from top government and industry experts on important and developing compliance issues. Recent events in this exclusive series have featured Matt Borman, from BIS at the U.S. Department of Commerce; Catherine Hamilton, from the U.S. Department of State; and Greg Mallitte, from the UK Ministry of Defence, among others.



Brinley Salzmann, Director of Overseas & Exports at the Export Group for Aerospace, Defence & Dual-Use (EGADD) stated, “Content Enablers has managed to produce an engaging and easy-to-understand, online training package covering the highly complex and labyrinthine subject of U.S. export controls from the viewpoint of a non-U.S. practitioner. The training is highly accessible and tells you exactly what you need to know.”



"Content Enablers has been providing training to leading UK companies for over 20 years, so we recognize the Institute's unique position as a trusted partner to companies of all sizes and industries in the UK trade community. We also share a common commitment to providing excellent trade compliance training at a price point that creates exceptional value for our customers," said Brad Kabanuk, President, Content Enablers. “The UK trade community is facing challenges due to COVID-19, Brexit, and evolving U.S. regulations and policy. Together, this new training collaboration between Content Enablers and the IOE&IT will provide UK companies and trade compliance practitioners with a new standard of training to help learners understand how to mitigate risk and drive growth.”



About the Institute of Export & International Trade

Established in 1935, the Institute of Export & International Trade (



For more about the Institute of Export & International Trade, contact Samantha Pileggi, Director of Commercial Operations at the Institute at



About Content Enablers

Founded in 2000, Content Enablers (



