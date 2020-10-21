Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announced Today It Has Acquired Douglass Safety Systems, LLC

Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) announced today it has acquired Douglass Safety Systems, LLC.





Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “We are excited to welcome the Douglass Safety team into the MES family. With our shared values around customer service, knowledgeable sales professionals and service technicians, Douglass Safety is a perfect addition for MES.” Doug Engwis, owner of Douglass Safety Systems, remarked, “Now Douglass Safety Systems customers will have access to MES’s extensive line of products and services. In addition, our customers will be able to leverage MES’s state of the art ordering and e-commerce platforms.”



About

Established in 2001, Municipal Emergency Services has quickly grown to be a leading supplier of many of the best brands in the fire service, including 3M Scott, Honeywell, FireDex, Seek Thermal, Hurst Jaws of Life, Matex Hose, 5.11 Tactical, and Genesis Rescue Systems. With a national network of sales representatives, mobile service technicians, and in-house service centers strategically located around the United States, we can assure that our customers purchase quality name brand equipment.



Headquartered in Sandy Hook, CT, the company employees a team of over 400 dedicated employees to serve communities throughout the United States.



MES can be reached at 1-877-MESFire (1-877-637-3473) or on MESFire.com. Sandy Hook, CT, October 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MES, Inc. has acquired Douglass Safety Systems, LLC, headquartered in Sanford, MI. Founded in 1994, Douglass Safety Systems is a leading Safety equipment supplier to municipal and volunteer fire departments and industrial corporations throughout the state of Michigan.Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “We are excited to welcome the Douglass Safety team into the MES family. With our shared values around customer service, knowledgeable sales professionals and service technicians, Douglass Safety is a perfect addition for MES.” Doug Engwis, owner of Douglass Safety Systems, remarked, “Now Douglass Safety Systems customers will have access to MES’s extensive line of products and services. In addition, our customers will be able to leverage MES’s state of the art ordering and e-commerce platforms.”About Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Established in 2001, Municipal Emergency Services has quickly grown to be a leading supplier of many of the best brands in the fire service, including 3M Scott, Honeywell, FireDex, Seek Thermal, Hurst Jaws of Life, Matex Hose, 5.11 Tactical, and Genesis Rescue Systems. With a national network of sales representatives, mobile service technicians, and in-house service centers strategically located around the United States, we can assure that our customers purchase quality name brand equipment.Headquartered in Sandy Hook, CT, the company employees a team of over 400 dedicated employees to serve communities throughout the United States.MES can be reached at 1-877-MESFire (1-877-637-3473) or on MESFire.com.