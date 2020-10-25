Maid Brigade Celebrates Grand Opening in Lakewood Ranch, FL

Press Releases Maid Brigade Press Release Share Blog

Maid Brigade opens new location in Sarasota-Manatee Area.





“We are proud to be a part of a company that cares so deeply for its customers and employees,” says franchise owner Emily Sarid. “We were also impressed with Maid Brigade’s long history of providing safe and effective home cleaning for its customers. We are excited to offer the company’s new cleaning and disinfection system, PUREcleaning®, to our customers.”



PUREcleaning®, Maid Brigade’s latest advancement in cleaning technology, is a powerful, non-toxic system that extends the Maid Brigade commitment by using electrolyzed water and electrostatic technology to truly clean and disinfect high-touch areas in the home.



Maid Brigade of Sarasota-Manatee offers one time and recurring house cleaning, as well as move in/move out and seasonal deep cleans. All Maid Brigade of Sarasota-Manatee employees are trained, uniformed, background checked and carry all appropriate licenses and insurance.



Maid Brigade celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 15 at 11:00am at 9015 Town Center Parkway, Suite 125, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202. The Manatee Chamber of Commerce and the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance were present to welcome Maid Brigade to the business community.



For more information, contact 941-777-1277 or visit https://www.maidbrigade.com/fl/sarasota-manatee/.



About Maid Brigade:

Headquartered in Atlanta, Maid Brigade is a global residential cleaning service with more than 400 franchised service areas operating in the United States and Canada. Established in1979, Maid Brigade remains at the forefront of the residential cleaning industry. Customers depend on Maid Brigade to consistently exceed their expectations, providing a safe and thorough cleaning, along with superior, guaranteed service.



For media inquiries, please contact:

