Kassoy Jewelry Supply

Kassoy Hires New General Manager for New Era of Gemological and Jewelry Supply


Kassoy, a company that has supplied the gem and jewelry industry with quality tools since 1936, announced today that it has brought in David Allen, as General Manager. The addition of Allen as General Manager marks the beginning of a new era for Kassoy as the company pushes ever closer to its 100th Birthday.

Plainview, NY, October 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Kassoy LLC, a company that has supplied the gem and jewelry industry with quality tools since 1936, announced today that it has brought in David Allen, as General Manager. The addition of Allen as General Manager marks the beginning of a new era for Kassoy as the company pushes ever closer to its 100th Birthday.

“Kassoy is a company that has always strived to offer its customers the finest quality tools and we are looking towards the future to expand on that promise. I am excited to see how all of our hard work will benefit our customers,” said David Allen.

David Allen is a graduate of Northeastern University and has spent the last 7 years as the Director of Business Development at Spring Systems Inc. Over his career, David has built a reputation as a positive and proactive leader who can bring an organization together as a singular efficient team to provide an unparalleled commitment to customer service.

About Kassoy

Kassoy first opened its flagship store in New York’s Diamond District on 47th Street in 1936. It has enjoyed 84 years as an independent company and has reached clients all over the world supplying them with gemological equipment, jewelry tools, inventory management supplies, and more.

Kassoy will continue to uphold its promise in providing the industry with world-class customer support, and intends to explore other areas to better serve the customer. For more information, please visit www.kassoy.com.
