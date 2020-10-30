PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Virtual Expansion Proves No Limits for This Top Marketing Firm


Erie, PA, October 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- New Age Marketing Inc., nation's leader in retail marketing, hits the ground running in the fourth quarter by expanding for their clients with a new Virtual Office. New Age announced today, client markets expand to Erie, Pennsylvania led by Erie PA native Director of Operations Jared Poniatowski.

Via Zoom, the New Age Team has been able to continue cultivating leaders at a faster pace due to no restrictions on the number of people in the training space. Launching these markets is a fantastic and creative way to expand the business territory of our clients, due to the virtual training that takes place.

This marks the 7th expansion for New Age Marketing Inc for the year 2020. In a year where many businesses have been forced to close their doors due to the pandemic of COVID-19, New Age has continued providing jobs for their community and now virtually anywhere. Director of Operations of New Age, Jared Poniatowski stated:

"I am finding a solution to the current problem, and with that allowing our business to keep growing. Challenges will always come our way, it's learning how to control and deal with it, that's when you become limitless."

With these expansions, New Age Marketing Inc. plans on finishing the fourth quarter strong by providing more jobs and growth opportunities to the Erie Pennsylvania and surrounding areas.
