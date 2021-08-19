Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2021 to be Named by Web Marketing Association

The 10th annual MobileWebAward competition will recognizes the achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2021 MobileWebAwards is September 30, 2020. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org.