Lauded Michigan Songwriter Paul Lubanski Announces Candidacy for Michigan Governorship in November 2022

248 762-6998 Commerce Township, MI, November 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lifelong Michigander and gifted songwriter --Paul Lubanski--has launched his campaign to become Governor of Michigan in November of 2022.“Watch Me Win” will be his campaign slogan and his song “We The People” (YouTube Search -Paul Lubanski / “We The People” to locate or click here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcHcYb3yvxY ) will be his campaign rally track.Lubanski, a Commerce Township, MI resident, will run as an Independent.He said recently that he will commit to 20% of his salary to the creation of mini-psychiatric crisis centers and additional animal shelters throughout the state.“I will also govern on behalf of the people of this wonderful state from my galley kitchen - saving the tax payers millions of dollars. I have no desire to waste our citizens hard-earned monies on the trappings of pomposity,” he said recently.“Our state is hemorrhaging money due to mismanagement and poor decisions fueled by abject and very real selfishness. Rest assured, I will address both immediately upon taking office.”He continued, “Vastly improving our schools and implementation of a part-time legislature are additional priorities. Furthermore, quite frankly, the current Governor's very obvious mishandling of the COVID situation has provided a massive impetus for me to undertake this campaign challenge,"Lubanski explained in a recent interview that he will not be accepting a single penny from any person or entity and that he is not running to enrich himself or his family and friends.“I have tremendous grassroots support and together we will take back this state and lay it’s future in the hands of our residents - where it belongs,” he insisted.Learn more about Paul Lubanski’s music, the balance of his campaign platform and joining his team of volunteers at:Contact:Paul Lubanski248 762-6998 Contact Information Rise Above Records

