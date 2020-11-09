PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
From the Inside Out

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from From the Inside Out: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

I. B. Nobody’s New Book "From the Inside Out" is a Simple and Enjoyably Learnable Process to Understanding and Mastering the Great Game of Golf


A delightful and engaging book that serves as a veritable bible of tips and tricks that will improve and manage anyone’s golf game.

Santa Barbara, CA, November 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- I. B. Nobody, a Northern California native who was taught to play golf by Lucious Bateman, an African American golf instructor, who taught 7 individuals that played the tour from the mid 1950’s to the early 1970’s, has completed his most recent book “From the Inside Out”: a delightful and engaging book that serves as a veritable bible of tips and tricks that will improve and manage anyone’s golf game. After Bateman’s death in 1972, the author went about sourcing the best players in the Northern California region for instruction. He says, “After reading and highlighting quotes from the masters’ books - Bobby Jones, Walter Hagen, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer - and the meticulous notes that were kept from those lessons plus the real-life experiences from my days caddying, a decision was made to interweave that information into a concise, simple process to understanding the game of golf.” Published by Fulton Books, I. B. Nobody’s book is an instructional manual covering the fundamentals of the golf swing, the short game, putting, and routine development. The mental game; right brain versus left brain thinking, creating a feeling storehouse, concentration in its purest form, temperament and a historical look at the greats and not so greats of the game - circa 1920 to the Tiger Woods era. Included are the individuals who influenced the author’s development as a golfer, a caddie’s view from inside the ropes, and a look at the world of golf from the inside out. Readers who wish to experience this informative and educational work can purchase “From the Inside Out” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble. www.nobodyib.com
Contact Information
From the Inside Out
Patrick J. Chapman
707-310-7142
Contact
www.nobodyib.com
ibnobody3@gmail.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from From the Inside Out
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help