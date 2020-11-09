I. B. Nobody’s New Book "From the Inside Out" is a Simple and Enjoyably Learnable Process to Understanding and Mastering the Great Game of Golf

Press Releases From the Inside Out Press Release Share Blog

A delightful and engaging book that serves as a veritable bible of tips and tricks that will improve and manage anyone’s golf game.

I. B. Nobody, a Northern California native who was taught to play golf by Lucious Bateman, an African American golf instructor, who taught 7 individuals that played the tour from the mid 1950's to the early 1970's, has completed his most recent book "From the Inside Out": a delightful and engaging book that serves as a veritable bible of tips and tricks that will improve and manage anyone's golf game. After Bateman's death in 1972, the author went about sourcing the best players in the Northern California region for instruction. He says, "After reading and highlighting quotes from the masters' books - Bobby Jones, Walter Hagen, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer - and the meticulous notes that were kept from those lessons plus the real-life experiences from my days caddying, a decision was made to interweave that information into a concise, simple process to understanding the game of golf." Published by Fulton Books, I. B. Nobody's book is an instructional manual covering the fundamentals of the golf swing, the short game, putting, and routine development. The mental game; right brain versus left brain thinking, creating a feeling storehouse, concentration in its purest form, temperament and a historical look at the greats and not so greats of the game - circa 1920 to the Tiger Woods era. Included are the individuals who influenced the author's development as a golfer, a caddie's view from inside the ropes, and a look at the world of golf from the inside out.

Patrick J. Chapman

707-310-7142



www.nobodyib.com

ibnobody3@gmail.com



