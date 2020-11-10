iLeads.com Taps Industry Innovator Johnny Wilds to Support the Company’s Aggressive Growth

Press Releases iLeads Press Release Share Blog

Newport Beach, CA, November 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- iLeads.com , the leading provider of customer acquisition solutions matched with intent-based consumer leads and property, mortgage, and homeownership data, announced that Johnny Wilds has joined the company as Director of New Business Development. Wilds is a recognized leader in providing revenue-generating solutions, with deep expertise in leads, data and customer acquisition across the mortgage, insurance and marketing industries. He brings his considerable customer acquisition experience to iLeads.com during a pivotal time in the market."Throughout my career, I have delivered revenue increasing customer acquisition solutions for some of the largest mortgage lenders and publishers in online media," said Wilds. "I am thrilled that I now have the opportunity to offer customer acquisition solutions fueled by real estate data...a completely unique solution in the market."In this role, Wilds oversees the company's new business initiatives, supporting mortgage lenders, insurance companies, direct marketers, and real estate service providers with collaterally enhanced lead solutions. He is also driving new opportunities based on his relationships within the personal loan industry.Prior to joining iLeads, Wilds delivered high impact results at Leadpoint where he managed the launch of a new personal loan solution. Working with partners and resellers, he took the lead solution from launch to exceptional growth. He further extended the company's presence with lead solutions in the credit card vertical."Throughout his career, Johnny has accelerated his client's businesses through innovative customer acquisition solutions," said CEO Drew Warmington. "Johnny's background makes him a natural fit for iLeads.com, given his elite industry experience and keen understanding of how intent-based consumer leads and property, mortgage, and homeownership data are the key ingredients for reaching the right customers. He is a stellar addition to our team."About iLeads.comiLeads.com combines intent-based consumer lead with property, mortgage and homeownership data collected from multiple leading public record data providers to fuel customer acquisition data, tools and insight analytics solutions. No other marketing, customer acquisition or customer analytics provider provides today's smart marketers with the depth and breadth of solutions empowered by the iLeads data set to reach 100% of U.S. homeowners. Contact Information iLeads.com

Drew Warmington

877-245-3237



https://ileads.com/



