PayPerHead Releases Premium Casino Platform

In 2007, 24% of U.S. citizens had visited an online casino. By 2016, that number had grown to 64%. Just last year, the U.S. online gambling market, counting sports betting, casino wagering, bingo and miscellaneous betting games, had grown to $53.9 billion. From 2020 through 2027, Gaming analysts expect that number to grow by a compound annual rate of 11%.



Digital casinos saw a sharp increase in the first half of 2020 after major sports leagues like the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League shut down their seasons. Also, the NCAA canceled their annual basketball tournament which had become the most wagered on sports event in the United States, even surpassing the Super Bowl. Because of the lack of available betting options, players turned their attention to online casinos and the variety of entertainment they bring.



Many of those players continue to make wagers in digital casinos. Gaming platforms like PayPerHead’s premium option provides advantages that other types of online digital casinos don’t at the moment. The company’s Premium Casino offers more blackjack tables, high-definition 3D games, and is mobile compatible with every available operating software including Android and Apple.



According to Payperhead.com Product Manager Nate Johnson, the company didn’t have to find a new casino platform to offer their clients. PayPerHead’s customers were happy with the live dealer casino option as well as the current online digital casino, but after seeing how much action both had driven during the coronavirus pandemic, the organization decided to provide new offerings.



“We’ve added a new live dealer casino about a month ago. And now, with the Premium Digital Casino, our customers can offer their players even more with hundreds of additional games. When our bookie agents do that, they make more money,” Johnson said.



Johnson also added that PayPerHead’s goal has always been and will always be to help their customers to be as successful as possible. “We get paid when our pay per head agents succeed. If they fail, we fail, which is why we are always looking to add features and tools and profit-making platforms like the new Premium Casino.”



