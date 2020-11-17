NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC Launches Complimentary Software Benchmarking Report Analyzing Publicly-Traded Application Software Firms in the U.S.

Press Releases NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC Press Release Share Blog

Email: Media@NAVvaluation.com New York, NY, November 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC (“NAV”), a multidisciplinary valuation and technology investment banking firm, launched its 4th Quarter 2020 Software Benchmarking Report today.The NAV Software Benchmarking Report presents over 60 pages covering market commentary and analysis of industry trends. The Report also contains an additional 125 pages of multi-year data points in Appendix A. Appendix A is a comprehensive financial statement and valuation analysis of the U.S. publicly-traded application software industry.NAV President Justin Kuczmarski noted that “the wealth of software information in the NAV Software Benchmarking Report raises the bar for software valuation data and analytics.”“NAV believes private equity funds of all sizes and strategies, and software firms themselves can utilize our size-adjusted data to benchmark their performance against leading firms.”Kuczmarski also emphasized that the NAV Fund Benchmarking Report will be complimentary and include a mid-year 2021 update. The 4th Quarter 2020 Report focuses on application software financial information from the last five years ending September 30, 2020.For more information or to discuss media inquiries, please contact NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC below. Please visit http://www.NAVBenchmark.com to download the free NAV Software Benchmarking Report and other NAV benchmarking reports.About NAV Valuation & Advisory LLCNAV Valuation & Advisory LLC is a multidisciplinary corporate advisory and M&A firm specializing in investment valuation and technology deal advisory.Building upon the record and expertise of President Justin Kuczmarski, MBA, CPA, CVA, CIRA within investment valuation, forensic services, and M&A investment banking, our team strives to deliver leading services in a timely and client-focused fashion. We leverage our diverse backgrounds to analyze engagements from various vantage points.Before founding NAV, Mr. Kuczmarski served as an NYC Practice Leader in Financial Advisory Services for a global advisory firm for ten years. He also has senior M&A investment banking experience as a Valuation Practice Leader for a leading M&A boutique bank.Contact Info:NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC125 Maiden Lane – Suite 5CNew York, NY 10038Main Line: (212) 418-1234Email: Media@NAVvaluation.com Contact Information NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC

