Lydia Harris, the Silent Co-Founder of Death Row Records, Partners with Judge Greg Mathis to Create Content for Television

The former partner of what was once called, the world’s most dangerous record label, has opened the vault to all of her experiences and she is ready to share her life as the wife of a notorious street man, co-founder of a record label and survivor of unforgiving street codes.





“Lydia Harris’s life serves as a cautionary tale in a journey that has been an inspiration for those fighting to overcome the pitfalls of injustice. I look forward to working with her in sharing the real-life stories that have evolved from her role in shaping today’s urban culture,” says Judge Mathis.



Lydia Harris, who is now a successful business owner in Houston, TX, was once an aspiring singer signed to Death Row Records. Always a visionary, Lydia could see past her role as an artist and foresee what the label could be with the right financial backing. It was her keen business sense that led her to introduce her then husband, Michael “Harry-O” Harris, to Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight. That introduction led to the partnership between the Harris’s and Knight. What grew from that partnership was one of the most successful hip hop labels in history and one of the most polarizing black female characters on primetime television, “Cookie Lyon,” the female label head of the fictional record label, Empire.



Now, Lydia is embarking on another partnership that is set to be a groundbreaking venture. Together, Mathis Productions and Lydia Harris will develop projects that tell the story of Death Row Records the way no one has ever heard or seen. The in-depth look will share things that were seen and those that were only known by a privileged few. It will explore the legal battles and struggle for financial compensation. Lydia Harris has been in the fight of a lifetime and it is now time to tell the world the raw unfiltered truth. The initial projects include a television series based on her life, a documentary that looks at the legal aspect of her battle with the now defunct Death Row Records and her passion project, “Uncuffed Underground,” a show that aims to expose the truth about America’s twisted laws and prison system. The show will address police brutality and mass incarceration, as she sheds light on the realities of life for men and women behind bars. In addition, she is re-writing her book, “Married to The Game,” without the filters that restricted her from sharing her truth in the past.



About Lydia Harris



Lydia Harris is a business owner, producer, author and keynote speaker. She is one of the co-founders of Death Row Records. She was known as “Lady Boss,” before there was ever an “Empire.” Lydia can be accredited with helping to kickstart the label that moved hip hop into mainstream pop culture. It was not only groundbreaking as the West Coast leader in rap music, it also contributed to the success of iconic artists such as Dr Dre and Tupac and introduced the world to Snoop Dogg.



Always a true businesswoman, she turned her love for cooking into a new stream of income. Lydia became a trained chef, purchased food trucks and started a restaurant called Lydia’s Grill & Catering. To learn more visit,



About Judge Greg Mathis

Judge Greg Mathis has carved out a distinct identity for himself amidst the myriad of reality court TV shows currently on air. Having gone from “jail-to-judge,” his personal success despite seemingly impossible odds, gives him a degree of credibility and wisdom to which both litigants and viewers can relate. Mathis has provided hope to millions who watch his Emmy® Award winning television court show “Judge Mathis,” also the recipient of a prestigious NAACP Image Award. Mathis was also featured in Tyler Perry’s “Madea Goes to Jail” and is repeatedly called upon as a legal expert on television. In addition, his bi-weekly Black America Web column brings social and political insight to more than 750,000 readers throughout the country. “Judge Mathis” has revolutionized how viewers understand the court system. Judge Mathis uses his show as a platform to shine light on injustices and inequalities both in the educational and criminal judicial system. Leveraging his celebrity status, Judge Mathis motivates individuals to overcome. Mathis Productions has a first look deal with Warner Bros and has brought multiple shows to cable and syndicated television since its inception.



