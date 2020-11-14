California Coast Credit Union Helps Local Community Colleges with Pack the Pantry Food Drive

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit San Diego, CA, November 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- According to recent research, 50% of college students in San Diego face food insecurity, which means they don’t have reliable, consistent access to food. This obstacle increases the likelihood that students will miss classes or drop out of school.The pandemic has only made securing food more difficult for students. Now, more than ever, local students are depending on their college’s food pantries.With the second annual Pack the Pantry food drive, California Coast Credit Union is partnering with all of the local community college campuses, the North County Food Bank, and the San Diego Food Bank to raise funds and fill local college pantries.During the month of November, you can donate online to help provide much-needed food to local college pantries at https://www.calcoastcu.org/news-and-events/pack-the-pantry-2020/ . Donors can even select which college food pantry they want their donation directed to.“This year, Pack the Pantry is more important to students and our community colleges,” said Lynn Neault, chancellor of the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District. “This campaign will help students find some relief in a year that has been challenging for many, and we greatly appreciate the community’s support.”Cal Coast President & CEO Todd Lane said, “This year has presented a lot of challenges for college students, with the shift to virtual and hybrid learning. Lack of access to food should not add to their stress. In these difficult times, we hope that our local community will come together to provide necessary nutrition to those in need.”Both the San Diego Food Bank and North County Food Bank are donating their services to support the Pack the Pantry food drive by delivering the food to the community colleges at the end of the fundraiser.Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank president & CEO James Floros said, "Last year’s Pack the Pantry food drive provided thousands of meals to students facing food insecurity in our community. This year, Cal Coast Credit Union and our local colleges have risen to the occasion to host a virtual Pack the Pantry food drive despite tremendous challenges due to the pandemic. On behalf of the Food Bank’s staff and family of volunteers, we are so deeply grateful to everyone at Cal Coast, local community colleges and the public for helping us feed students facing food insecurity during this heightened time of need in our community."For more information on the Pack the Pantry food drive, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (858) 495-1600 and ask for Community Relations.About SDICCCAThe San Diego and Imperial Counties Community College Association is a collaboration between the six community college districts in the two-county area. Member institutions include Cuyamaca College, Grossmont College, Imperial Valley College, MiraCosta College, Palomar College, San Diego City College, San Diego Mesa College, San Diego Miramar College, San Diego Continuing Education, and Southwestern College.About the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank & North County Food BankEstablished in 1977, the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter are a critical component to the welfare of San Diego County, providing food to people in need, advocating for the hungry and educating the public about hunger-related issues. Through a combination of programs and partnerships with 500 San Diego County nonprofit charities, the Food Bank acts as a central repository and distribution point for donated food. Learn more at: SanDiegoFoodBank.org and NorthCountyFoodBank.org.About California Coast Credit UnionEstablished by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.