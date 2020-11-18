Press Releases BixaHuman Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from BixaHuman: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Bixahuman Uses Pure Herbs, Spices and Natural Ingredients in Formulations

Developing formulas using ancient and traditional healing ingredients, herbal supplement company provides safe and effective products.





With a team of six researchers from various specialties and areas of expertise, including a naturopathic practitioner, biotech expert, psychologist, and historian, among others, they have worked tirelessly to develop herbal supplements that are natural, safe and highly effective.



Using natural ingredients such as annatto, turmeric, grapeseed extract, and several other herbs, spices, and plant-based ingredients, they have worked long and hard to understand how each of them functions and the benefits they offer.



The aim is to offer various benefits to consumers looking to improve their health and well-being through consistent use, given that most of these ingredients are incredibly potent sources of nutrients such as vitamins and minerals. The average American diet tends to be deficient in many of these nutrients, leading to multiple health concerns and issues, which is why Bixahuman has taken to creating easy to use supplements.



Working closely with the latest innovations in health science, as well as studying and understanding indigenous healing practices, they have worked on incorporating ingredients used by various indigenous and traditional cultures throughout history.



Borrowing from Inca, Mayan, and other cultures, they have made use of some of the most widely used and accepted herbs to create supplements that address multiple health concerns and help overcome deficiencies.



A researcher working with the company talked about their own history and experience in developing these supplements, saying:



“My ancestors have continued to use these ingredients throughout the centuries. From my own family to our general cultural practices, we have relied on these very herbs and spices for healing and cures. With fortified belief after personal experiences, I worked to develop formulas that could benefit others too. The goal is to make healing accessible, affordable, and natural, nourishing our bodies through these sources of nutrients. I have a team of experienced researchers and experts working on this mission with me.”



Each product the company creates is full of nutrients through crucial herbs, roots, vegetables, and fruits, as well as long-trusted spices. They do not compromise on quality and deliver safe, viable, and effective products to clients.



About Bixahuman Pharmaceuticals

As one of the primary suppliers of 100% herbal supplements, Bixahuman Pharmaceuticals offers a wide array of formulas to choose from. Using ancient herbal remedies and blends, the company draws in Mayan, Incan, and other indigenous cultures.



Contact Information

Website: https://bixahuman.com/ Piscataway, NJ, November 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the world begins reverting to natural health and healing practices and products, a company has already made waves in this area, investing years in research and product development.With a team of six researchers from various specialties and areas of expertise, including a naturopathic practitioner, biotech expert, psychologist, and historian, among others, they have worked tirelessly to develop herbal supplements that are natural, safe and highly effective.Using natural ingredients such as annatto, turmeric, grapeseed extract, and several other herbs, spices, and plant-based ingredients, they have worked long and hard to understand how each of them functions and the benefits they offer.The aim is to offer various benefits to consumers looking to improve their health and well-being through consistent use, given that most of these ingredients are incredibly potent sources of nutrients such as vitamins and minerals. The average American diet tends to be deficient in many of these nutrients, leading to multiple health concerns and issues, which is why Bixahuman has taken to creating easy to use supplements.Working closely with the latest innovations in health science, as well as studying and understanding indigenous healing practices, they have worked on incorporating ingredients used by various indigenous and traditional cultures throughout history.Borrowing from Inca, Mayan, and other cultures, they have made use of some of the most widely used and accepted herbs to create supplements that address multiple health concerns and help overcome deficiencies.A researcher working with the company talked about their own history and experience in developing these supplements, saying:“My ancestors have continued to use these ingredients throughout the centuries. From my own family to our general cultural practices, we have relied on these very herbs and spices for healing and cures. With fortified belief after personal experiences, I worked to develop formulas that could benefit others too. The goal is to make healing accessible, affordable, and natural, nourishing our bodies through these sources of nutrients. I have a team of experienced researchers and experts working on this mission with me.”Each product the company creates is full of nutrients through crucial herbs, roots, vegetables, and fruits, as well as long-trusted spices. They do not compromise on quality and deliver safe, viable, and effective products to clients.About Bixahuman PharmaceuticalsAs one of the primary suppliers of 100% herbal supplements, Bixahuman Pharmaceuticals offers a wide array of formulas to choose from. Using ancient herbal remedies and blends, the company draws in Mayan, Incan, and other indigenous cultures.Contact InformationWebsite: https://bixahuman.com/ Contact Information BixaHuman

Aura Castro

732-900-9485



https://bixahuman.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BixaHuman