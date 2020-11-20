Fine-Art Photographer Korbin Bielski Launches New Website

Press Releases Korbin Bielski Press Release Share Blog

Featuring vintage signs, 1920s hotels, and breathtaking topography throughout Southern California, fine-art photography Korbin Bielski's work is now featured on KorbinBielski.com.





Korbin’s latest project, titled American Primitive, is a unique black and white series shot at Old LA Zoo in Griffith Park. It features a nude model wearing a polygonal fox mask, which was made by Korbin. The photos are a commentary on social media; exposing our vulnerable selves to the world whilst hiding behind a socially constructed mask.



“The polygonal mask is a reminder of the digital age we all live in,” says Korbin. “Carbon in color because so many people on social media are ‘carbon copies’ of each other, insecure about being seen as different and not being accepted. Everyone is the same underneath, skin and bones and our animal instincts remind us that we just want to belong to a tribe, to be loved.”



The first three photos from the American Primitive series are available on KorbinBielski.com with more expected to be released in the coming months.



Korbin grew up in Detroit, Michigan and as a teenager discovered his love of photography and art. His parents nurtured his passion by enrolling him in art classes. He would often use his mother’s Kodak Instamatic to take photos of his family and landscapes around the neighborhood. His father bought him a Kodak Disc camera and later his first SLR camera, a Minolta X700 which he still has to this day. Korbin takes pride in being fully self-taught noting, “I never saw photography as a career, which in hindsight I wish I did so that I could have started my career earlier in life.” Korbin has been local to Los Angeles for many years and enjoys all that the city has to offer. The natural light, he says, is “magical” in L.A., something he often utilizes in his work.



Stephen Thornton

813-690-2810



https://www.korbinbielski.com/



