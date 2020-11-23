Shaddock Development Announces Northbrook Place in Plano; Three Additional Developments Far Exceeding Sales Expectations

Press Releases Shaddock Development Press Release Share Blog

Shaddock Development Company is located in Plano, Texas. For more than 50 years, co-owners Peter, Bill, Will and Andrew Shaddock have developed more than 85 subdivisions throughout the DFW Metroplex. Plano, TX, November 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With new home sales at historic levels, Shaddock Development finds the perfect time to announce an exclusive, high-end, lifestyle community priced in the low 600’s, tucked strategically south of Hedgcoxe and east of Robinson Road in Plano, Texas.Andrew Shaddock explains, “I am sincerely grateful to the Spurlin Family for agreeing to sell their last remaining parcel to us. We named the subdivision Northbrook Place to honor the Spurlin family’s farm, Northbrook Farms. The location is irreplaceable, being just east of the Legacy employment center and within walking distance to an elementary school and City of Plano Parks.”Will Shaddock added, “When selling the lots to Drees Homes, a premier DFW luxury builder, some of the executives commented that building here was like a trip down memory lane. This submarket in Plano was at one time one of the hottest markets in DFW for new home sales.”Also, of special note is the Estates at Rockhill, selling an astounding 50% of total lots since March of this year. Located in northwest Frisco, adjacent to Panther Creek, this 103-acre project is now in Phase 2 and offers access to resort-style amenities and is walking distance to premier Frisco ISD schools. The Estates at Rockhill poses a strong draw to families and others seeking a high-quality Shaddock home, a great location and priced right for today’s buyers starting from the $390,000+ range.Continuing their strong tradition in Frisco, Estates at Shaddock Park has opened Phase 2. Located in the popular Brinkman Ranch master plan, just north of 121 near Legacy Business Park it consists of 455 lots with a 6-acre park, trails and Frisco ISD schools, within walking distance of an amenity center and 17 acres of manicured open space.Additionally, Diamond Creek Estates, in Forney, Texas, has delivered its third and final phase. This affordable living and family-friendly community is adjacent to a six acre city park and affords the ability for children to safely walk to their elementary school. KHovnanian Homes and Trophy Signature Homes will be building quality homes within the community ranging from the $280k+. The community also boasts resort style amenities such as a farmhouse modern pool house and a recreational pool for those hot summer days.Shaddock Development Company is located in Plano, Texas. For more than 50 years, co-owners Peter, Bill, Will and Andrew Shaddock have developed more than 85 subdivisions throughout the DFW Metroplex. Contact Information Shaddock Development

