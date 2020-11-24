PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Custom Fit Physical Therapy

Custom Fit Physical Therapy is Expanding Their Expertise to the South Naples and Marco Island Region-While Offering Free Discovery Sessions to Patients


"Custom Fit Physical Therapy is a mobile concierge physical therapy practice and excited to be offering our Naples residents a new and safe alternative to receiving one-on-one high-quality care in the privacy of their own home. We look forward to introducing our natural approach to health & wellness in order to help people return to the things they love to do," said Founder and physical therapist Martha Tassinari.

Custom Fit Physical Therapy is Expanding Their Expertise to the South Naples and Marco Island Region-While Offering Free Discovery Sessions to Patients
Naples, FL, November 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Martha Tassinari, physical therapist and owner of Custom Fit Physical Therapy states, "We are a mobile concierge physical therapy practice and excited to be offering our members of the community a new and safe alternative to receiving one-on-one high quality care in the privacy of their own home. We know how important an active and healthy lifestyle is to the people of Naples and Marco Island. We look forward to introducing our natural approach to health & wellness in order to help people return to the things they love to do."

As a part of their expansion they will be offering a limited number of Free Discovery Sessions to help answer any of your questions, gain more clarity on whether physical therapy is the right choice for you, and give you an opportunity to get more specific about what may be the root cause of your problem and what to do about it.

About Custom Fit Physical Therapy
Custom Fit Physical Therapy is focused on helping health-conscious active adults 50+ heal their bodies naturally, become more mobile, and return to an active lifestyle without painkillers, injections, or multiple trips to the doctor.

The practice was founded by expert physical therapist and functional movement specialist, Martha Tassinari. Martha graduated from Northeastern University in 1994. She has been treating patients with great success who have struggled with back pain, hip/knee pain, shoulder pain, neck pain, headaches and multiple orthopedic problems for the past 26 years. She also has a private physical therapy practice on Cape Cod in Sandwich, Massachusetts.

She is an advanced certified Craniosacral therapist, NeuroKinetic practitioner, certified life coach and trained in Myofascial release.

Martha utilizes both traditional physical therapy methods along with a Total Body Wellness Approach. For more information or to find out if physical therapy is the right choice for you, call 781-806-3062 or visit www.customfitphysicaltherapy.com
Contact Information
Custom Fit Physical Therapy
Martha Tassinari
781-806-3062
Contact
www.customfitphysicaltherapy.com
Custom Fit Physical Therapy is expanding their expertise to the South Naples and Marco Island Region-while offering free discovery sessions to patients.
“We are a mobile concierge physical therapy practice and excited to be offering our residents of Naples, FL a new and safe alternative to receiving one-on-one high-quality care in the privacy of their own home." -Martha Tassinari
