SimchatOlam.org Launches, a Bonei Olam Chesed Project to Share Joy and Donate to a Worthy Cause

One can sign up and create an announcement through beautifully-designed cards to share information regarding the birth of a baby, an upcoming bris, or a baby naming. Cards can be personalized with details about the baby's name (or details of the naming), as well as the simcha. Once approved, the card can be shared with friends, family, colleagues, and others, through email, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or other platforms. Each invitation will include a request to consider donations to be given to Bonei Olam to help other families cover the cost of fertility treatments. This encourages others to share the joy with other families.



"We are excited about this program which gives parents a meaningful way to celebrate their Simcha. Each invitation sent is a call to help another family take part in the joy of parenthood," said Yoel Amsel of Bonei Olam. "There is no more meaningful gift that people can give at a bris than helping another family so they can have children. The Jewish people are all one big family. Simchat Olam will give new parents a chance to share the gift of life with another family."



The website also has the biggest database of mohels and information on Jewish baby names as well as details regarding traditions such as a bris and baby naming. Additionally, it also features a means for anyone to donate to support Bonei Olam's mission, to ensure that Jewish families are able to get the support they need to create a family. No donation is too small.



About Bonei Olam

Founded in 1999, Bonei Olam, a 501(c) charity, can be traced back to one selfless act of kindness that has given rise to a fountainhead of hope, support, and joy to thousands of families. At that time, a founding member of the organization met a family in Europe who was unable to afford an expensive fertility treatment. When the founding member assisted this family financially and the treatment succeeded, Bonei Olam was born.



